Paris neighbourhood unrecognizable after mass immigration

France has welcomed many immigrants in the last decade, and Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, was previously leading in the polls due to her strict immigration proposals.

Tension and polarization over these issues are palpable in the country. This report was filmed before the election results, which took a surprising turn with the victory of the leftist party, The New Popular Front.

INSANITY in PARIS!



Lots of young people, saying everyone hate facist, lots of radical left and Antifa. Mostly young people. Massive riots expected.



This comes after the far left New Popular Front is expected to win over Marine Le Pen in today's election.



Stay tuned and support… pic.twitter.com/IIVsKDTc6T — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

Marine Le Pen has sparked controversy with her stance on Islam and immigration, leading to heated debates and widespread concern among various communities in France. We aimed to gather the perspectives of people from immigrant backgrounds regarding Marine Le Pen's immigration policies.

Marine Le Pen has stated that radical Islam is a real threat to France and is seeking measures to stop radicalization. "No, Islam is not a threat. I am Muslim myself," declared one person on the street, emphasizing that those who commit crimes are not representative of the Muslim community.

SHOCKING



Some areas of Paris are now unrecognizable. Almost all immigrants, African-style street markets, litter and garbage everywhere on the ground. Not even mentioning the smell.



Support my journey and my work at https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW pic.twitter.com/tZEHRoehUC — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 6, 2024

The fear of rising nationalism and its impact was palpable in what I call the "Little Africa," located in the 18th arrondissement of Paris.

"Who are the Nazis? Le Pen, they are the Nazis," stated one man passing by. "They are the ones using this rhetoric to get votes," he added, suggesting that the RN's rhetoric is dangerously reminiscent of past extremist ideologies.

Attempted theft on a tourist in the Châtelet metro in Paris.



A fight broke out, according to a resident, thefts in Paris have significantly increased, especially in this metro.https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW pic.twitter.com/eYZWs9F9wi — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

Marine Le Pen's proposals to close radical mosques and ban the veil in public have faced significant opposition. "For me, it's not a threat," said a resident.

"If they say that France is a secular country, everyone should be able to practice their religion without harming others," one respondent argued. Another added, "Banning the veil is more about Islamophobia than anything concrete."

WATCH: African women today in Paris said she traveled to France presumably illegally 5 years ago by boat. https://t.co/ikWHGQgXxu pic.twitter.com/vgvINFdZDK — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 6, 2024

"I'm starting to get scared because I've always lived in a country where everyone respected each other. We weren't afraid of each other," a long-term resident reflected. "Today, I feel like there are people who want to turn ordinary French people against French people who may not be considered truly French."

Immigration remains a contentious issue.

"If you see France today, it's the immigrants who do all the dirty work," one person noted.

In a more radical statement, someone claimed that French people have brought war to Africa to steal their resources, and now, "We came here to get back what is ours. And you can't just chase us away like that," he asserted.

"We came back here to take back what is ours"



Paris man said to me when I asked for his thoughts on Marine Le Pen's policy to halt mass immigration to France.



Support my work at https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW pic.twitter.com/0lhdMgGSUh — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 6, 2024

Regarding the safety of illegal immigrants who enter the country every year, some have mentioned that "Illegal immigration should not continue," while someone else asserted, "No, it's not dangerous, because France is the most secure country in the world."