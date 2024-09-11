Parks Canada put politics before fire safety, emails reveal

Despite acknowledging the fire risk posed by thousands of hectares of dead pine, Parks Canada delayed crucial controlled burns, leaving Jasper vulnerable.

The Canadian Press / Amber Bracken
Newly released internal emails show Parks Canada executives were more concerned about "public and political perception" than managing wildfire hazards in Jasper, Alberta. The records, obtained through an Access to Information request and shared by Conservative MP Dan Mazier, come just months before wildfires destroyed a third of the town.

As first reported by Blacklock's Wednesday morning, MP Mazier didn’t hold back, calling the revelations "very disturbing." He slammed Justin Trudeau’s environment minister for putting "political gain over environmental gain." And, of course, the Department of Environment conveniently had no comment on the matter.

The emails, dated February 21, were sent just months before the devastating July 24 fire that left 358 buildings in ruins. In one exchange, Parks Canada management acknowledged the looming fire threat, discussing a regional plan for a potential widespread fire event. They admitted being unprepared for a multi-incident scenario, emphasizing that any response would rely on support from other regions.

But the most shocking part? Jonah Mitchell, Executive Director of Parks Canada’s Prairie Division, warned against controlled burns—routine measures to prevent wildfires—due to concerns over media coverage. "Public and political perception may become more important than actual prescription windows," Mitchell wrote. 

In other words, optics were prioritized over safety.

Despite acknowledging the fire risk posed by thousands of hectares of dead pine, Parks Canada delayed crucial controlled burns, leaving Jasper vulnerable. And now, they're refusing to release internal records that could shed light on their mismanagement.

Parks Canada blocked a similar access request by Rebel News because the agency prioritized wildfire recovery efforts.

News Analysis Canada Alberta Parks Canada
