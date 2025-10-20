Parliament DEMANDS apology from Poilievre over SNC-Lavalin comments

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre faced calls for an apology in the House of Commons Monday afternoon for comments he made last week about the RCMP.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon demanded an apology from the leader of the Opposition for accusing the RCMP of covering up for former prime minister Justin Trudeau. MacKinnon stated that the leader of the Opposition had questioned the independence of the judiciary, prosecutors, and police.

Poilievre dismissed Liberal corruption claims as a distraction from inflation and the rising cost of living, offering no apology, as reported by the Canadian Press.

WATCH: Poilievre calls out the RCMP for protecting rule-breaking Liberals, taking aim at Trudeau for SNC-Lavalin.



The RCMP Commissioner denied the allegations, and proposed a meeting with the Conservative leader.

Poilievre suggested in a YouTube interview with Northern Perspectives last week that Trudeau "probably" committed Criminal Code violations during the SNC-Lavalin affair, claiming the RCMP "covered it all up" instead of pursuing charges.

The Ontario Attorney General's Ministry earlier stayed private prosecution of Trudeau for obstruction of justice and breach of trust in the SNC-Lavalin scandal, causing partisan backlash.

Poilievre claimed Trudeau-era scandals would typically result in criminal charges, but the RCMP leadership, whom he called "despicable," covered it up. He provided no evidence.

Poilievre's spokesperson clarified his comments targeted former RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki, citing her history of scandals and political interference favoring the Liberal government. He supports the "brave men and women in uniform."

The Mounties admitted to political pressure regarding the SNC-Lavalin scandal but deemed it harmless.



READ MORE:

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May called on Poilievre to retract his comments and apologize, stating he needs to "know something about the law before you spout off that a former prime minister should be in jail."

May criticized Poilievre's call to jail Trudeau over the SNC-Lavalin affair, likening it to events in Trump's U.S.

Interim NDP Leader Don Davies called the comments "Trumpian," saying they undermine democratic institutions by politicizing the justice system and police, much like Donald Trump. He deemed them irresponsible and wrong.

Davies and May would not comment on whether Poilievre should remain Conservative leader. Party members will decide this at a leadership review during their convention in Calgary in late January.

RCMP Commish Duheme to Poilievre "So I think we've talked about SNC Lavalin quite a lot under the previous government, and I think it was clear that there's no interference."



"And as far as his comment with regards to senior management, I would invite Mr. Poilievre to meet with… pic.twitter.com/GPOgaBiZ6w — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) October 16, 2025

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme defended the force against Poilievre's remarks, inviting him to meet. He denied Poilievre's claim of law-breaking in the SNC-Lavalin affair, stating no criminal interference pressured then-justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The RCMP faced hurdles getting evidence due to parliamentary confidentiality and the ethics commissioner's view that Trudeau's actions weren't "criminal." However, Trudeau did violate federal ethics law. The agency also admitted to political pressure on SNC-Lavalin in a 2021 memo, deeming it harmless.

Democracy Watch, an ethics watchdog, alleged a "massive conflict of interest" due to the prime minister appointing RCMP commissioners. It also states that proving "willful" obstruction of justice should suffice, even without criminal intent.

Even Justin Trudeau has lost count of his scandals. Watch him fumble as he responds to Pierre Poilievre's question about a criminal investigation into SNC Lavalin before reciting a talking point about an ongoing ArriveCAN app investigation.

Further investigation, including reviewing RCMP evidence and questioning Wilson-Raybould and her former chief of staff, is needed to determine if prosecution is warranted.

She resigned from cabinet in February 2019, alleging pressure from the Prime Minister's Office to intervene in the SNC-Lavalin criminal case, specifically to seek a deferred prosecution agreement.

SNC-Lavalin (now AtkinsRéalis) paid a $280 million penalty in 2019 after pleading guilty to fraud.