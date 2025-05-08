BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer arrested for attending church service outside Calgary courthouse
Reimer is expected to spend the night in remand before his making a court appearance tomorrow morning related to another ongoing legal proceeding.
Pastor Derek Reimer has once again found himself behind bars — this time, for attending a peaceful church service outside of the Calgary courthouse last Friday.
Reimer, who was at the courthouse for a scheduled appearance, was reportedly arrested because police claim he did not proceed directly into the building and then home upon his attendance.
Instead, he paused to take part the brief church service being held on the steps of the courthouse, organized by his supporters.
The timing is interesting, given Reimer was arrested the day before his appeal despite police having been aware of the incident for a week.
Rebel News will be in court tomorrow as Pastor Reimer appeals a criminal harassment conviction stemming from a brief, 90-second conversation with a Saddletowne Library manager.
His supporters are planning a vigil tonight at Calgary Remand at 7:30 p.m.
Angelica Toy
Social Media Coordinator
Angelica was taught from a young age to question the mainstream narrative and seek the truth. Guided by her faith and commitment to freedom, she regularly hits the streets of Calgary, Alberta, where she lives and attends university.