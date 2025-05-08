BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer arrested for attending church service outside Calgary courthouse

Instead, he paused to take part the brief church service being held on the steps of the courthouse, organized by his supporters.

The timing is interesting, given Reimer was arrested the day before his appeal despite police having been aware of the incident for a week.

Rebel News will be in court tomorrow as Pastor Reimer appeals a criminal harassment conviction stemming from a brief, 90-second conversation with a Saddletowne Library manager.

His supporters are planning a vigil tonight at Calgary Remand at 7:30 p.m.