Pastor Tobias Tissen ticketed over $17,000 after battling Quarantine Act

When churches were no longer able to gather thanks to COVID health orders in Manitoba, one pastor stood above the rest in defiance. Now battling quarantine tickets, Pastor Tobias Tissen fights on.

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Sydney Fizzard joined David Menzies to talk about the latest round of tickets which were given to Pastor Tobias for worshipping in a way the state deemed illegal, thanks to the Quarantine Act.

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Pastor Tobias is being helped with his quarantine tickets by The Democracy Fund, which has retained lawyer Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers to help. If you want to help Pastor Tobias with this latest wave of tickets, go to FightTheFines.com where you can donate to his legal defence and receive a charitable tax receipt for your contribution.