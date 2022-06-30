Pastor Tracy, Church in the Vine fined $80k for 'obstructing a health officer'

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the legal saga of Alberta Pastor Tracy Fortin, who along with Church in the Vine, is facing the wrath of law enforcement for allegedly 'obstructing health officers' during the pandemic.

Law enforcement this week handed out $80,000 worth of fines to Pastor Tracy and her church. The fines stem from incidents during the pandemic in which 'health authorities' essentially barged into her church unannounced during services and Sunday school to 'inspect' whether or not she was following public health orders to their liking.

As stated by Sheila, "We're not done with this yet, because they're appealing the conviction and they're trying to stay the fines in advance of the outcome of that appeal. So they have until the end of August to come up with $80k in fines or the province wants civil enforcement. That means taking their house, taking their car, maybe taking their church building, maybe taking the sound system out of the church. We don't know what civil enforcement will look like, but the province wants their pound of flesh from this church for simply protecting their congregation."

