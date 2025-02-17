Pauline Hanson SLAMS Fatima Payman for downplaying nurses' vile remarks
One Nation leader has called for tougher immigration laws and action against those threatening Australian values.
Pauline Hanson has condemned rogue senator Fatima Payman for downplaying shocking remarks made by two Sydney nurses, who were filmed claiming they had "killed" Israeli patients at Bankstown Hospital and would do it again.
The One Nation leader said Payman’s comments, in which she described the nurses' treatment as a “double standard” and merely a “terrible comment,” were disgraceful and failed to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation.
“These nurses openly stated they would kill Jewish patients, this is not just a ‘terrible comment,’ it is outright hatred, extremism, and anti-Australian,” Hanson said.
Hanson accused Payman of failing to issue a clear condemnation and instead questioning why the nurses were facing serious consequences.
“Instead of offering a strong, clear condemnation, Payman has questioned why they were facing such serious consequences and then attacked Australians who are rightfully outraged. This is disgraceful.”
The Albanese Labor Government has failed Australia. The Prime Minister has turned a blind eye to extremism and refused to stand up for Australian values and you are paying the price.— Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) February 16, 2025
I am appalled by Fatima Payman, who tried to downplay the severity of the vile comments made by… pic.twitter.com/mWT5BcBdTx
Hanson also renewed her criticism of the Albanese government, claiming it had failed to act decisively on extremism and allowed figures like Payman to “spread division and hatred” from a position of power.
“Remember, it was the Albanese Labor Government that protected Payman when I tried to have issues surrounding her eligibility for parliament referred to the High Court,” she said.
IMAGINE MY SHOCK: Senator Fatima Payman DEFENDS fellow Afghan refugee and hijabi nurses who bragged about killing Israeli patients— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 16, 2025
She somehow twisted the sick act into another case of ‘Islamophobia’
Sign & share the https://t.co/987wHldI71 petition! pic.twitter.com/wszAx81kNI
Hanson called for sweeping immigration reforms, including stricter citizenship requirements and the deportation of individuals who pose a threat to Australia’s way of life.
“We will stop immigration from extremist hotspots, enforce strict citizenship requirements, and deport those who threaten our way of life,” she said.
Her comments come amid growing concerns over extremist sentiment infiltrating Australia’s healthcare system. In Victoria, anti-Israel stickers have appeared in hospital wards, while pro-Palestinian badges and flyers have been seen at major medical centres.
A Jewish doctor at a Melbourne hospital said tensions had become widespread.
“The online nursing community is also a total cesspool of hatred,” they said. “This is not a few bad apples – it is widespread and normalised.”
Jewish leaders have expressed alarm over these developments, warning that patients must feel safe and receive medical care free from bias or discrimination.
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-02-17 21:08:23 -0500Pauline Hanson is right. And if anybody said they wanted to kill Muslim patients, all hell would break loose. Two-tier policing is why so many people feel excluded because they aren’t members of the favoured religion. The rule of law treats each person equally. There should be no partiality in the justice system.