Pauline Hanson SLAMS Fatima Payman for downplaying nurses' vile remarks

One Nation leader has called for tougher immigration laws and action against those threatening Australian values.

Avi Yemini
  |   February 17, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

Pauline Hanson has condemned rogue senator Fatima Payman for downplaying shocking remarks made by two Sydney nurses, who were filmed claiming they had "killed" Israeli patients at Bankstown Hospital and would do it again.

The One Nation leader said Payman’s comments, in which she described the nurses' treatment as a “double standard” and merely a “terrible comment,” were disgraceful and failed to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation.

“These nurses openly stated they would kill Jewish patients, this is not just a ‘terrible comment,’ it is outright hatred, extremism, and anti-Australian,” Hanson said.

Hanson accused Payman of failing to issue a clear condemnation and instead questioning why the nurses were facing serious consequences.

“Instead of offering a strong, clear condemnation, Payman has questioned why they were facing such serious consequences and then attacked Australians who are rightfully outraged. This is disgraceful.”

Hanson also renewed her criticism of the Albanese government, claiming it had failed to act decisively on extremism and allowed figures like Payman to “spread division and hatred” from a position of power.

“Remember, it was the Albanese Labor Government that protected Payman when I tried to have issues surrounding her eligibility for parliament referred to the High Court,” she said.

Hanson called for sweeping immigration reforms, including stricter citizenship requirements and the deportation of individuals who pose a threat to Australia’s way of life.

“We will stop immigration from extremist hotspots, enforce strict citizenship requirements, and deport those who threaten our way of life,” she said.

Her comments come amid growing concerns over extremist sentiment infiltrating Australia’s healthcare system. In Victoria, anti-Israel stickers have appeared in hospital wards, while pro-Palestinian badges and flyers have been seen at major medical centres.

A Jewish doctor at a Melbourne hospital said tensions had become widespread.

“The online nursing community is also a total cesspool of hatred,” they said. “This is not a few bad apples – it is widespread and normalised.”

Jewish leaders have expressed alarm over these developments, warning that patients must feel safe and receive medical care free from bias or discrimination.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-17 21:08:23 -0500
    Pauline Hanson is right. And if anybody said they wanted to kill Muslim patients, all hell would break loose. Two-tier policing is why so many people feel excluded because they aren’t members of the favoured religion. The rule of law treats each person equally. There should be no partiality in the justice system.