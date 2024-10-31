BREAKING: Pauline Hanson to APPEAL Federal Court ruling on racial discrimination





Following an incredible Federal Court judgment that found Senator Pauline Hanson racially discriminated against Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi in a 2022 social media post, Hanson has announced her intention to appeal the decision.

In a statement released on social media, Hanson expressed disappointment with the ruling and called into question the application of Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.

Federal Court Decision



Senator Hanson is deeply disappointed by today’s Federal Court judgment.



The outcome demonstrates the inappropriately broad application of section 18C, particularly in so far as it impinges upon freedom of political expression.



Given the importance of… — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) October 31, 2024

"Senator Hanson is deeply disappointed by today’s Federal Court judgment," the statement reads. "The outcome demonstrates the inappropriately broad application of Section 18C, particularly in so far as it impinges upon freedom of political expression." The One Nation leader has instructed her legal team to begin preparing the appeal, underscoring her commitment to challenging the judgment.

Another day, another Twitter order. This time @PaulineHansonOz has been ordered to remove a tweet from her account in seven days by a Federal Court Judge. Here's her tweet in the Judgment on the Federal Court's website. pic.twitter.com/VRytzOE9AI — Free Speech Union of Australia (@FSUofAustralia) October 31, 2024

The court’s original ruling focused on a 2022 social media exchange following Faruqi’s demeaning remarks on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, in which Hanson told Faruqi to “piss off back to Pakistan.” Justice Angus Stewart determined that Ms Hanson’s response was “reasonably likely to offend, insult, humiliate and intimidate” Faruqi and other groups, including people of colour who are migrants to Australia or Australians of recent migrant heritage.

Looks like I’m going to be busy in court suing a lot of people that keep telling me to go back to Sri Lanka on X because they don’t like my opinions…/s



Completely ridiculous decision, considering the overall context and comments made by Faruqi.



We need to have the freedom to… https://t.co/9Gkhfu72x3 — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) October 31, 2024

Faruqi launched legal action in May 2023, alleging that Hanson’s post violated anti-discrimination laws. The court ultimately ruled in Faruqi’s favour, finding that Hanson’s comments breached Section 18C. Faruqi’s legal team is seeking further action, including the removal of the post, anti-racism training for Hanson, and a $150,000 charitable donation.