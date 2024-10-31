BREAKING: Pauline Hanson to APPEAL Federal Court ruling on racial discrimination

Senator Pauline Hanson plans to challenge the decision, citing concerns over freedom of political expression.

  |   October 31, 2024   |   News


Following an incredible Federal Court judgment that found Senator Pauline Hanson racially discriminated against Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi in a 2022 social media post, Hanson has announced her intention to appeal the decision.

In a statement released on social media, Hanson expressed disappointment with the ruling and called into question the application of Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.

"Senator Hanson is deeply disappointed by today’s Federal Court judgment," the statement reads. "The outcome demonstrates the inappropriately broad application of Section 18C, particularly in so far as it impinges upon freedom of political expression." The One Nation leader has instructed her legal team to begin preparing the appeal, underscoring her commitment to challenging the judgment.

The court’s original ruling focused on a 2022 social media exchange following Faruqi’s demeaning remarks on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, in which Hanson told Faruqi to “piss off back to Pakistan.” Justice Angus Stewart determined that Ms Hanson’s response was “reasonably likely to offend, insult, humiliate and intimidate” Faruqi and other groups, including people of colour who are migrants to Australia or Australians of recent migrant heritage.

Faruqi launched legal action in May 2023, alleging that Hanson’s post violated anti-discrimination laws. The court ultimately ruled in Faruqi’s favour, finding that Hanson’s comments breached Section 18C. Faruqi’s legal team is seeking further action, including the removal of the post, anti-racism training for Hanson, and a $150,000 charitable donation.

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

