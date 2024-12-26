Pesutto PUNTED, Deeming returns as Battin takes leadership

Brad Battin has replaced John Pesutto as the leader of the Victorian Liberal Party following a decisive leadership spill on Friday morning.

Victorians owe @MoiraDeemingMP a lot of gratitude for saving our state from John Pesutto & Co.



If she hadn't fought until the very end, we would likely be stuck with a Labor-lite next government



THANK YOU MOIRA DEEMING! — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 27, 2024

The Berwick MP secured the leadership in his third attempt, emerging victorious in a contest that also featured MPs Jess Wilson and Chris Crewther. Battin’s win came alongside the party’s decision to readmit Moira Deeming, ending her 18-month exile.

🚨#BREAKING: Brad Battin wins leadership challenge of the Victorian Liberal Party



Good riddance to John Pesutto & Co.



There is now hope for a real conservative opposition heading into 2025



HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 🥳🎉 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 27, 2024

Deeming, who was controversially expelled in May last year, returned to the fold after a party room vote overwhelmingly supported her readmission. Last week’s split decision of 14-14 was dramatically overturned, with Friday’s final tally reported as 23 votes to four.

Deeming recently won her legal bid against Pesutto after he defamed her multiple times with "Nazi" associations after a small group of extremists crashed a Let Women Speak rally she had attended.

🚨#BREAKING: Moira Deeming is back in the Victorian Liberal Party room after a vote 23-4 just a week after a near-identical motion narrowly failed to pass



John Pesutto is also about to lose his leadership position — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 26, 2024

In a moment of poetic justice, her presence in the party room bolstered Battin's leadership bid, as she cast her vote in favour of the spill. The conservative MP arrived at the meeting at 10.40am, signalling her reintegration into the party.

Breaking: John Pesutto has been removed by a party room vote as the leader of the Victorian Liberal Party.



Quick someone update his Wikipedia or he might not believe it! — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) December 27, 2024

Pesutto was seen walking alone through the parliament carpark at 9.15am, a stark contrast to Battin’s entrance with a group of supportive MPs.

Battin was joined by key allies, including Sam Groth, tipped to become deputy leader, along with shadow ministers Richard Riordan and Bridget Vallence, and MPs Nicole Werner and Joe McCracken.

The leadership spill marks a pivotal moment for the Victorian Liberals, with Battin tasked with uniting the party and charting a new course after recent internal divisions.