Pesutto PUNTED, Deeming returns as Battin takes leadership

John Pesutto loses Victorian Opposition leadership in dramatic spill, while Moira Deeming makes a triumphant return to the Liberal Party Room.

Rebel News
  |   December 26, 2024   |   News

Brad Battin has replaced John Pesutto as the leader of the Victorian Liberal Party following a decisive leadership spill on Friday morning.

The Berwick MP secured the leadership in his third attempt, emerging victorious in a contest that also featured MPs Jess Wilson and Chris Crewther. Battin’s win came alongside the party’s decision to readmit Moira Deeming, ending her 18-month exile.

Deeming, who was controversially expelled in May last year, returned to the fold after a party room vote overwhelmingly supported her readmission. Last week’s split decision of 14-14 was dramatically overturned, with Friday’s final tally reported as 23 votes to four.

Deeming recently won her legal bid against Pesutto after he defamed her multiple times with "Nazi" associations after a small group of extremists crashed a Let Women Speak rally she had attended.

In a moment of poetic justice, her presence in the party room bolstered Battin's leadership bid, as she cast her vote in favour of the spill. The conservative MP arrived at the meeting at 10.40am, signalling her reintegration into the party.

Pesutto was seen walking alone through the parliament carpark at 9.15am, a stark contrast to Battin’s entrance with a group of supportive MPs.

Battin was joined by key allies, including Sam Groth, tipped to become deputy leader, along with shadow ministers Richard Riordan and Bridget Vallence, and MPs Nicole Werner and Joe McCracken.

The leadership spill marks a pivotal moment for the Victorian Liberals, with Battin tasked with uniting the party and charting a new course after recent internal divisions.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-26 19:32:52 -0500 Flag
    Here’s a message from Steppenwolf to John Pesutto. “Remember if you plan to stay, those who give can take away. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.”