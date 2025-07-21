PETITION: Ban the Muslim Brotherhood — before Canada pays the price!

It’s time to ban the Muslim Brotherhood in Canada. Period. Go to BanTheMuslimBrotherhood.com and sign the petition now.

We’re not talking about a peaceful religious organization. We’re talking about the ideological parent of Hamas, the terrorist group responsible for the October 7 massacre — the bloodiest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

On that day, Hamas launched over 4,300 rockets, murdered 1,200 innocent civilians, raped women, burned babies alive, and dragged over 200 hostages into Gaza. And they celebrated it. They livestreamed the slaughter like it was a sporting event.

But what most people still don’t realize is this: Hamas didn’t act alone. It didn’t think this stuff up on its own. It was born out of the Muslim Brotherhood — founded in Egypt, spread worldwide, and quietly working behind the scenes in mosques, schools and charities to push Islamist supremacy under the guise of “civil rights.”

And yet — despite all that — Gary Anandasangaree, Canada’s heavily conflicted public safety minister, won’t lift a finger to shut them down. He's been an advocate for terrorists, now forced to recuse himself from any files related to the Tamil Tigers, a banned South Asia terror group.

This is the same government that moved at warp speed to ban the Proud Boys, a men’s drinking club whose greatest sin was saying politically incorrect things and dressing like bumblebees. That group — banned. Labelled a terrorist entity by Public Safety Canada.

But the Muslim Brotherhood — which spawned Hamas, inspired Al-Qaeda, and backs violent jihadist movements from Cairo to Calgary? Still perfectly legal in Canada.

Let that sink in.

The hypocrisy is outrageous. But it’s not just hypocrisy — it’s dangerous.

Other countries aren’t this stupid. They know what the Muslim Brotherhood really is:

Egypt, the country that birthed the group, banned them.

So did Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Even Russia, Austria, and France have taken steps to shut them down.

And in the U.S.? Senator Ted Cruz has reintroduced the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act, saying plainly:

“The Muslim Brotherhood continues to provide support to branches that are terrorist organizations. One of those branches is Hamas.”

He’s right. It’s a network. One that infiltrates democracies, radicalizes youth, funds terror, and undermines national security wherever it operates.

But Gary Anandasangaree? He’s more interested in writing character letters for Tamil Tiger associates than protecting Canadians from Islamist extremism.

So we’re calling on you to help us get this government to act. We’re calling on Canadians to stand up and say: Ban. The. Muslim. Brotherhood.

Go to BanTheMuslimBrotherhood.com and sign the petition. Demand that the Carney Liberals finally designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

Because the next October 7 could be closer to home. And we can’t afford to wait for tragedy before we take action.

If Canada can ban a social club with the wrong politics, this government can ban the terrorist godfathers of Hamas.