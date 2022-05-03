Petition calls to investigate if officials profited from certain COVID vaccines

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

A Parliamentary e-petition, e-3871, is calling for an independent and objective investigation into the conduct and ethical practices behind the government of Canada’s management of the declared COVID-19 pandemic and it’s vaccine roll outs.

The official call to action brings into question, among other things, the nearly absolute level of which the government's “COVID-19 pandemic exit strategy” depends on experimental drugs (vaccines), the “multi-year agreements” securing significantly more vaccines than people in Canada, the lack of promising COVID-19 treatments and education on preventative use of vitamins made available, and the role the patented Canadian Lipid Nanoparticle Technology (LNT) played in Canadian-approved mRNA vaccines, and whether government officials benefited financially from such potential biases.

“I am no medical professional, but even I know that our best defence is a multi-pronged approach” said Vernon B.C’s Aaron Stuart when I reached out to ask him why he believes Canadians need this petition. Stuart initiated the petition which has now garnered over 14,000 signatures, and is sponsored by three times elected Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Mel Arnold.

Stuart believes that the combination of vaccines, vitamins and supplements, treatment options, and other safety measures would have given Canada the “best chance at minimizing” COVID-19’s effect on the country, but that this likely life saving strategy was disregarded under the leadership of a Prime Minister riddled with a history of conflicts of interest, and who is determined to change the fight against COVID19 to the fight against the unvaccinated.

While my colleague Tamara Ugolini has done a great job investigating rumors circulating around about Prime Minister Trudeau profiting from COVID-19 vaccine technology, and eventually found that while the Canadian government does receive royalties from LNT, it doesn’t appear to be done in the deceptive way people may conclude from the online rumors, a petition that leads to a investigation into the motives behind the politicization of COVID-19, and offers transparency about potentially corrupt government policies and practices, is beneficial to all Canadians.

The petition closes for signatures May 8, 2022 at 4:08 pm ET.

