Petition drop off: Alain Rayes must resign
Will Alain Rayes hold the line and run as an independent MP at parliament until the end of his mandate?
As you know, since 2015, Alain Rayes has been a member of the Ottawa Parliament as MP Richmond-Arthabaska for the Conservative Party of Canada.
On February 2, former leader Erin O'Tool was ousted as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. But when the leadership race candidacy application began, Alain Rayes rushed for Mr. Charest's side, to support him.
Finally, Pierre Poilievre won the leadership race as successor and new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada on September 10, with a landslide victory with more than 68% of the vote. Three days after the announcement, Alain Rayes, despite the results of the riding of Richmond-Arthabaska, having majority elected Pierre Poilievre as the new leader, decided to leave the party to sit as an independent MP.
However, the people of this riding did not elect an independent but a Conservative MP. Several members of the Conservative Party were offended by this announcement, as well as other people.
It is why, Alain Rayes, should resign from his duties and let the people of that riding hold a by-election to leave the democratic decision of whom they want to see those represented in the Parliament of Ottawa on their behalf.
Remember that mister Rayes did not only support the liberal party bill C-10, about internet censorship, but told them that they were not going enough hard on the bill.
You can still sign the petition at RayesMustResign.com.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
