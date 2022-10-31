PETITION DROP-OFF: Premier Smith, time to call off Kenney's dogs!

E-transfer (Canada):

I was recently at the McDougall Centre in Calgary, Alberta to drop off the 21,000+ signatures for our petition at LockdownAmnesty.com. This petition calls for the new Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, to commit to granting amnesty to anyone still under prosecution for any outstanding fines or charges related to the draconian COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

During Smith's campaign for premier of Alberta, she promised to not only issue an apology to all Albertans affected by the unscientific federal restrictions imposed over the last few years, but also to grant Albertans amnesty for any ongoing court proceedings related to COVID-19 restrictions.

Previously, I covered the Annual General Meeting hosted by the United Conservative Party, during which Danielle Smith issued her apology live after I asked the premier of Alberta what the timeline was for those promised apologies and amnesties to be granted.

Take a look for yourself:

So far Danielle Smith has kept her word, unlike many Covidien-relishing hypocritical politicians who drank and partied while the rest of us were locked down and confined to our homes.

There were no family gatherings during holidays, and no birthdays or religious holidays met our government's exception - not to mention all of the funerals that proceeded unattended by family and friends.

As the saying goes, "One law for thee, one law for me." Over 22,000 Canadians agree that it's time to drop the legal proceedings and that the Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith must drop any remaining charges and keep to her word by granting Albertans the amnesty they deserve.

Please visit LockdownAmnesty.com and sign our petition if you haven't already, our goal is now 50,000 signatures. I believe we can do it.