PHAC wants another biolab in Winnipeg—what could possibly go wrong?

You've got to be kidding me.

The Public Health Agency of Canada—the same people who let Chinese military-linked scientists waltz out of a Level 4 biolab with samples of Ebola—want to build another high-security research facility. Right next door. In Winnipeg.

No, this isn't satire. It's a real government procurement plan: a new "Medical Countermeasures" facility with Containment Level 2 and 3 labs, infectious material storage, and—you guessed it—animal breeding for virus research. Because clearly, that's what Winnipeg was missing.

Let's refresh your memory on what happened last time they built a biolab there. It was a biomedical scandal that appears to have global implications, raising questions about the origin of COVID-19.

In 2019, Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, both Chinese nationals, were escorted out of the National Microbiology Lab. Why? They were caught collaborating with the Chinese People's Liberation Army and secretly sending deadly pathogens, including Ebola and Henipavirus, to China.

It sparked a full-blown CSIS investigation. And what did our federal government do? They didn't sound the alarm. They didn't warn Canadians. They covered it up.

The Public Health Agency of Canada refused to release documents. Trudeau's government blocked Parliament from seeing the unredacted files. Ian Stewart, the PHAC boss who stonewalled Parliament, was censured—the first federal official to be censured in over a hundred years.

And Dr. Qiu's research partner at Wuhan Institute of Virology—Dr. Shi Zhengli, aka "Bat Woman"—was knee-deep in gain-of-function experiments on synthetic bat viruses.

COVID showed up a few months later.

But hey, nothing to see here, folks. Just some major international espionage, a global pandemic, and a federally funded cover-up.

So naturally, their solution now is to… do it again. Bigger. More animals. More pathogens. Still no answers.

All of this is unfolding in the same residential neighbourhood—literally walking distance from a high school. Because apparently, in Carney's Canada, biosecurity threats are just another line item in the budget.

And speaking of budgets: let's not forget the nearly $900,000 this same government funneled to the Wuhan Institute during the early days of COVID. What exactly were we paying for?

This government has zero accountability. Zero transparency. And now they want us to believe they’ve learned their lesson?

Give me a break.

You don't build a second biolab next to the scene of the first security failure. You shut it down, clean house, and hold people accountable. But in Carney's Canada, failures get rewarded with promotions, retirements, and new construction projects.

Canadians should be furious. Instead, they're being kept in the dark—again.

So here’s the deal:

Until we get real answers about what happened inside that lab…

Until we see the full, unredacted CSIS report…

Until Carney gives Canadians answers about the scandal of the first bio lab and quits protecting Beijing’s interests…

Not one more dollar. Not one more lab.

I'm not even saying we don't need another facility for "medical countermeasures." We need countermeasures against government incompetence and cover-ups.