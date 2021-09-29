PICNIC PROTEST: Calgarians politely gather in defiance of vaccine passports

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Despite all the vilification of people who attend anti-vaccine passport protests by politicians, mainstream media and social media commentators, the vast majority of people on hand remain resolute in their message of love, freedom and choice.

I have personally witnessed, both in person and online, the hateful and demonizing language of those who support forced and coerced vaccinations. I have heard and seen people wish death upon others simply because they are opposed to governments mandating medical procedures and violating medical privacy. How often in the course of history are the people who dehumanize and vilify with malicious rhetoric the “good guys”?

Setting aside this ongoing hatred, the oft-vilified protesters— as though to debunk the narratives about them once and for all— had a picnic protest… which was quite possibly the most polite and Canadian protest in history.

About 500 people gathered on Stephen Avenue in Calgary to peacefully oppose vaccine passports. This pedestrian oriented avenue is normally bustling with packed patios, but since the city’s vaccine passport system came into effect, the patios have been emptier than usual. Business staff looked on at the crowds of would-be customers enjoying their picnics as their tables sat empty.

We asked folks how they felt about businesses excluding people based on vaccine status. Many were sympathetic and understood that businesses were simply trying to stay afloat, but argued that if enough businesses simply said no, they could put an end to vaccine segregation. Many also criticized government officials for dumping the responsibility of segregating people on businesses. We also asked people about the vitriolic hatred being directed towards them, both online and in person at events.

The notion of a vaccine passport was deemed by politicians like Jason Kenney and Justin Trudeau to be far-fetched and conspiratorial mere months ago. Suddenly, in a truly Orwellian turn, society is now meant to accept that vaccine passports are perfectly reasonable, and anyone opposed is a villain. Please sign our petition and donate today at FightVaccinePassports.com if you are on the side of freedom.