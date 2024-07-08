Pierre Poilievre delivers message of hope at Calgary Stampede

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was in Alberta this weekend, where he delivered a speech at the world-famous Calgary Stampede.

Poilievre took shots at Justin Trudeau while laying out his vision for a more prosperous Canada as hundreds of his supporters listened intently in Calgary.

Speaking about the Liberals' humiliating byelection defeat in Toronto recently, Poilievre said, "Ever since, Justin Trudeau's been in panic mode. He's not here at the Stampede is he?"

"Nobody's seen him around. Is anybody missing him? But don't feel offended Calgary that Justin Trudeau is hiding from you, he's actually hiding from his own caucus."

Poilievre pushes back against the Trudeau Liberals' signature carbon tax policy, saying Canada's oil and gas industry "is not the enemy" and promises to "champion Canadian energy" when he's prime minister.https://t.co/dh39RL8IFZ pic.twitter.com/Mk13Vv5KaE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 8, 2024

The Conservative Leader went on to discuss the economic results of the Liberals' fiscal policies after eight years of Trudeau.

"The assets of the super rich grow in value while the paychecks and pensions of the working class lose their pay," he said.

"There's a transfer of wealth from the have-nots to the have-yachts, and that is what has happened here. It's ironic eh, with these socialists, in the end when they concentrate the wealth in the hands of government, who ends up benefitting?" asked Poilievre.

"Those with the most political power and those are always the most privileged and elite people. It is always the working class that ends up impoverished and lined up at food banks."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calls out the Trudeau Liberals and their enablers, Jagmeet Singh's New Democrats, for enacting woke policies that are destroying Canada.https://t.co/jUtoWGAecm pic.twitter.com/O4y31tK4LB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 8, 2024

Speaking about Trudeau's spending since becoming prime minister, Poilievre said, "Trudeau's added more debt than all prior prime ministers combined."

According to recent polling from Abacus Data, Poilievre's Conservatives are leading Trudeau's Liberals by around 16 points.