Poilievre condemns Liberals for presiding over wave of anti-Christian violence

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Pierre Poilievre calling out the Liberal government for failing to address rising anti-Christian violence across Canada.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa at a press conference earlier this week, the Conservative leader discussed the spike in anti-Christian hate since the Liberals took office.

"Let's recap where we are. A hundred churches have been burned, you hear almost nothing from the Liberal government about this," he said.

"Christians may be the number one group that is victims of hate-based violence. But of course, it's not politically correct to say that. A hundred terrorist attacks against Canadian churches. This anti-Christian hate has got to stop," Poilievre continued.

Christians "may be the #1 group" targeted with "hate-based violence," Poilievre says after another church was burned in Canada.



"Anti-Christian hate" and "terrorist attacks" against churches must stop, he adds. pic.twitter.com/Kq90596ndq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 29, 2025

The attacks intensified following the widely publicized claim in 2021 that a mass grave filled with the remains of Indigenous children had been discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. No remains have been found to date.

Poilievre further explained how the Liberals' ideology and policies have contributed to the increase in anti-Christian hate.

"One, they've separated people into groups. Their ideology, identity politics, divides one group against another, and then we're surprised when that leads to violence," he said.

"Two, the Liberals have reduced criminal penalties for arson. So people are not afraid to get caught burning things down anymore," Poilievre continued.

The Conservative leader declared his party would take a much stronger stance on tackling hate crimes by empowering law enforcement to go after real criminals and introducing new mandatory prison sentences.