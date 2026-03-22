Poilievre tells Joe Rogan Alberta will never leave Canada

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is downplaying the likelihood of Alberta separating, saying the country will remain united despite growing frustration from Albertans.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Poilievre dismissed the idea outright when asked whether Alberta would leave Canada.

“That won’t happen,” he said, while acknowledging that “some people are frustrated” and that there are “legitimate frustrations” in the province.

Poilievre, who was born and raised in Alberta, emphasized the province’s strong sense of national identity, calling Albertans “seriously patriotic Canadians” and highlighting their work ethic and cultural ties to the land.

The comments come amid ongoing debate over Western alienation, due to federal policies that have left Alberta economically and politically sidelined.

During the discussion, Poilievre also pointed to Alberta’s distinct character, including its agricultural roots, natural resources and rugged individualism, describing the province as a key part of Canada’s identity.

While there is a possibility of separation or greater autonomy, Poilievre’s remarks signal that while frustrations may be real, the goal is that they will be addressed within a united Canada.