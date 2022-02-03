Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Police allow commercial traffic through Coutts blockade after blocking supplies and supporters

For several days now, members of the public have been forced to walk in supplies — including gas, medicine and propane — to the protesters from Milk River after the village of Coutts was cut off by police.

At approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday night, authorities at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade marshalled through at least three commercial tractor-trailers, including one belonging to Fed-Ex.

RCMP on the scene of the ongoing standoff between truckers and farmers opposing COVID-19 restrictions had previously set up the checkpoint to prevent supporters and supplies for the blockade of the border-crossing.

The weather in Coutts has been bitterly cold with the wind making the temperature feel closer to -30°C.

A tractor is now blocking the police checkpoint in Coutts and blockaders are no longer allowing commercial traffic through.

Rebel News has a team of two reporters, Kian Simone and Syd Fizzard, who have been embedded in the blockade since Sunday night.

