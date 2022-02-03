Police allow commercial traffic through Coutts blockade after blocking supplies and supporters
For several days now, members of the public have been forced to walk in supplies — including gas, medicine and propane — to the protesters from Milk River after the village of Coutts was cut off by police.
At approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday night, authorities at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade marshalled through at least three commercial tractor-trailers, including one belonging to Fed-Ex.
BREAKING: Commercial traffic just passed through the checkpoint.— K2 (@kiansimone44) February 3, 2022
This is a huge development as any narrative of the truckers blocking the border is not true.
The border is open.
Help the truckers legal defence at https://t.co/HejJhb4xFA pic.twitter.com/yrXQEfDFH0
RCMP on the scene of the ongoing standoff between truckers and farmers opposing COVID-19 restrictions had previously set up the checkpoint to prevent supporters and supplies for the blockade of the border-crossing.
Tensions are extremely high here as truckers are furious that commercial vehicles are allowed to pass the RCMP roadblock.— K2 (@kiansimone44) February 3, 2022
Protestors gather now on both sides.
For more head to https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/SYP5sMn8kV
After a third commercial truck passes the checkpoint, the tractor who recently showed moved to block any further from coming through.— K2 (@kiansimone44) February 3, 2022
Protestors are furious they aren't allowed to support their fellow truckers in Coutts.
Watch a pickup truck be stopped trying to follow the semi pic.twitter.com/zAiMUjVUND
For several days now, members of the public have been forced to walk in supplies — including gas, medicine and propane — to the protesters from Milk River after the village of Coutts was cut off by police.
The weather in Coutts has been bitterly cold with the wind making the temperature feel closer to -30°C.
The Coutts blockade has a police barrier wrapped around it, essential supplies like food and fuel are being walked in.— Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 3, 2022
×4 speed, feels like -30, and the wind is wretched. Help their legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/3y37mwzRiu
A tractor is now blocking the police checkpoint in Coutts and blockaders are no longer allowing commercial traffic through.
A massive tractor pulled to the front of the checkpoint in Milk River, Alberta and lowered his plow.— K2 (@kiansimone44) February 3, 2022
Stay tuned for updates.
For more head to https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/IIsqdPsRBR
I've recieved confirmation from an inside source that the blockade will no longer be allowing commercial traffic to pass and will be staying the night here until more is brought to the table tomorrow.— K2 (@kiansimone44) February 3, 2022
Help the truckers at coutts in their legal defence at https://t.co/HejJhb4xFA pic.twitter.com/tiHlTR2Pp0
Rebel News has a team of two reporters, Kian Simone and Syd Fizzard, who have been embedded in the blockade since Sunday night. Rebel News has also crowdfunded a legal team for the truckers to help in their standoff with the government of Alberta.
To donate, please visit www.TruckerLawyer.ca.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.