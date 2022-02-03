Police allow commercial traffic through Coutts blockade after blocking supplies and supporters

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

At approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday night, authorities at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade marshalled through at least three commercial tractor-trailers, including one belonging to Fed-Ex.

BREAKING: Commercial traffic just passed through the checkpoint.



This is a huge development as any narrative of the truckers blocking the border is not true.



The border is open.



Help the truckers legal defence at https://t.co/HejJhb4xFA pic.twitter.com/yrXQEfDFH0 — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 3, 2022

RCMP on the scene of the ongoing standoff between truckers and farmers opposing COVID-19 restrictions had previously set up the checkpoint to prevent supporters and supplies for the blockade of the border-crossing.

Tensions are extremely high here as truckers are furious that commercial vehicles are allowed to pass the RCMP roadblock.



Protestors gather now on both sides.



For more head to https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/SYP5sMn8kV — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 3, 2022

After a third commercial truck passes the checkpoint, the tractor who recently showed moved to block any further from coming through.



Protestors are furious they aren't allowed to support their fellow truckers in Coutts.



Watch a pickup truck be stopped trying to follow the semi pic.twitter.com/zAiMUjVUND — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 3, 2022

For several days now, members of the public have been forced to walk in supplies — including gas, medicine and propane — to the protesters from Milk River after the village of Coutts was cut off by police.

The weather in Coutts has been bitterly cold with the wind making the temperature feel closer to -30°C.

The Coutts blockade has a police barrier wrapped around it, essential supplies like food and fuel are being walked in.



×4 speed, feels like -30, and the wind is wretched. Help their legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/3y37mwzRiu — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) February 3, 2022

A tractor is now blocking the police checkpoint in Coutts and blockaders are no longer allowing commercial traffic through.

A massive tractor pulled to the front of the checkpoint in Milk River, Alberta and lowered his plow.



Stay tuned for updates.



For more head to https://t.co/NxAr5V5Iko pic.twitter.com/IIsqdPsRBR — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 3, 2022

I've recieved confirmation from an inside source that the blockade will no longer be allowing commercial traffic to pass and will be staying the night here until more is brought to the table tomorrow.



Help the truckers at coutts in their legal defence at https://t.co/HejJhb4xFA pic.twitter.com/tiHlTR2Pp0 — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 3, 2022

Rebel News has a team of two reporters, Kian Simone and Syd Fizzard, who have been embedded in the blockade since Sunday night. Rebel News has also crowdfunded a legal team for the truckers to help in their standoff with the government of Alberta.

To donate, please visit www.TruckerLawyer.ca.