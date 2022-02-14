Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Police arrest one and confiscate equipment at Coutts border protest Sunday night

The escalation in police activity comes after the startling revelation that police had sabotaged three pieces of heavy equipment stored on private property in the area.

Rebel News reporter Sydney Fizzard tweeted that he saw one arrest, and two confiscations of heavy equipment by the RCMP tactical team, though the reason for the arrest and seizure of property is unclear.

Fizzard has been embedded in the border blockade at Alberta's main border crossing with Montana since January 30 when farmers and truckers began blocking the border in a protest against COVID restrictions. The protest is part of a larger nationwide movement of convoys against government pandemic response.

The tactical team remained in Coutts throughout the night.

