Police arrest one and confiscate equipment at Coutts border protest Sunday night

Rebel News reporter Sydney Fizzard tweeted that he saw one arrest, and two confiscations of heavy equipment by the RCMP tactical team, though the reason for the arrest and seizure of property is unclear.

Witnessed 1 arrest, and the seizure of 1 tractor + 1 semi truck at the hands of police, will know more after speaking to the legal defence in the morning, took place in Coutts where the blockade is restricting border access



Help the legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/tVO0OPapcW — Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 14, 2022

HUGE: authorities move in on Coutts where the blockade is in effect, purpose still unknown



Help the truckers and farmers legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/3fgjvnZsHu — Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 14, 2022

Fizzard has been embedded in the border blockade at Alberta's main border crossing with Montana since January 30 when farmers and truckers began blocking the border in a protest against COVID restrictions. The protest is part of a larger nationwide movement of convoys against government pandemic response.

Inside the Smugglers Saloon where blockade supporters sing and eat, while waiting for authorities to depart



Help the the truckers + farmers legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/Re65OjZVpq — Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 14, 2022

Walk through of authorities currently in Coutts, where the truckers & farmers set up a blockade



Help their legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/3QPxHRN1fD — Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 14, 2022

The tactical team remained in Coutts throughout the night.

Scene in Coutts right now, huge plice barrier set up around town



Help the blockade supporters legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLfhY0 pic.twitter.com/qEtzLP87sa — Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 14, 2022

The escalation in police activity comes after the startling revelation that police had sabotaged three pieces of heavy equipment stored on private property in the area.

PROOF: Listen to the phone call with RCMP confirming they sabotaged three excavators near the Coutts blockade.



Help the truckers and farmers legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLfhY0 pic.twitter.com/dxLU4G54K0 — Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 14, 2022

Rebel News is crowdfunding lawyers to aid truckers and farmers in their interactions with police, including fighting several traffic-related tickets issued 20km away at Milk River where many supporters of the blockade are amassing.

To donate, please visit TruckerLawyer.ca