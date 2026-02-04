Police called after Ontario township residents record council meeting

The Ontario Township of North Huron is indeed located in the Dominion of Canada. But one is forgiven for thinking that this municipality is actually situated in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

That’s because this council loves censorship. Indeed, check out this egregious example of bylaw overreach when it comes to council meetings:

“At a Meeting of Council or a Committee, the use of cameras, electric lighting equipment, flash bulbs, recording equipment, television cameras and any other device of a mechanical, electronic or similar nature used for transcribing or recording proceedings by auditory or visual means by the public, including accredited or other news media whatsoever, will not be permitted. Only audio and/or video recording devices operated by the Township shall be allowed during a meeting.”

Oh well, so much for freedom of the press...

But get this: when Rebel News paid a visit to a council meeting earlier this week, we asked the reeve and councilors what the ostensible policy reason was for such censorship. It’s a fair question. But shockingly, nobody would provide an answer!

And this council is very serious about shutting down “illicit” recording should anyone have the temerity to violate the ban. That’s because council will dial 9-1-1 and actually have constituents charged by the Ontario Provincial Police. The offence? Trespassing. No, seriously…

And that’s exactly what happened last Monday to Stephen Hill (who prefers to go by his nickname of Buck) and Brad Carther.

Buck, who operates the restaurant Buck & Jo’s in Wingham, has been a thorn in the side of council for years now. Buck and Brad don’t mince words when it comes to complaining about issues ranging from the condition of the town’s cenotaph to overflowing garbage cans. And this has made them persona non grata at council meetings.

But why? Shouldn’t elected representatives have the fortitude to handle prickly comments and questions? Apparently not in North Korea – er, we mean North Huron.

Buck says he and Brad were frog-marched out of the Jan. 12 council meeting by two OPP officers. Buck was outraged, stating: “I was not violent, did not speak, did not interrupt, and did not make any noise. There was no allegation of disorderly conduct made against me at any time. According to council’s own official minutes, the only reason given for removing me was a suspicion that I was recording.”

Buck insists he wasn’t recording, but even if he was – so what? Why should it be verboten to record a public council meeting in Canada?

At the Feb. 2 council meeting (which Rebel News attended) Buck and Brad openly recorded the meeting. After refusing to stop, the OPP were once again called. The duo was again escorted out of council chambers, placed in police cruisers, and were presented with trespassing tickets. It was déjà vu all over again –fitting given that last Monday was Groundhog Day.

It was downright surreal. Especially since others in the room were recording, including myself and Lincoln Jay (who, thankfully, were not arrested.)

Brad and Buck vow to fight their tickets in court. But in the bigger picture, we believe the Township of North Huron is on thin ice. That’s because the Justice Centre of Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has picked up this case. Hours prior to Monday’s contentious council meeting, lawyer Darren Leung sent Reeve Paul Heffer and all members of council a three-page letter urging them to cease and desist. Wrote Leung: “The prohibition on recording is unconstitutional and must be rescinded immediately.”

Alas, for now, the council has shown zero indication that it will respect the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Our take? This is a losing proposition for the Township of North Huron. Indeed, the day after the council meeting, the JCCF issued a press release declaring victory regarding the same censorious shenanigans that were occurring in Whitby, Ont.

States the JCCF: “The Town of Whitby has amended its by-law to allow members of the public to record council and committee meetings, following a legal warning that the Town’s recording ban violated freedom of expression protected by the Charter… Constitutional lawyer Darren Leung said, ‘Recording public meetings is a basic aspect of transparency and democratic accountability, and it is protected by section 2(b) of the Charter. Allowing recording so long as it does not disrupt proceedings is a reasonable and constitutional approach.’”

The question now arises: will the Township of North Huron do the right thing and put an end to its censorious ways? Or is this perhaps headed to court?