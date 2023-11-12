Police investigate war memorial attack as tensions rise across Australia

Anti-Israel protesters deface Melbourne war memorial as nationwide demonstrations continue to escalate.

  • November 12, 2023
In a shocking incident on Remembrance Day, Melbourne's Montrose Memorial, originally dedicated to 'the gallant sons of Montrose who served in the Great War,' was vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti.

Slogans such as 'Stop the genocide in Gaza,' 'Shame Israel, USA, UK, Australia,' and 'Free Palestine' adorned the memorial, with 'Ceasefire' scrawled in red on the obelisk.

This act followed violent clashes in Caulfield, where anti-Israel protesters descended on Jewish communities as tensions surrounding the Middle East conflict erupted on Melbourne streets.

Defence Minister Richard Marles condemned the vandalism, stating:

"Defacing a war memorial does nothing to advance the cause of what's happening in Gaza."

Tensions at the protests led to the evacuation of a synagogue, prompting an apology from the Free Palestine Melbourne group.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton denounced the incidents as 'absolutely disgusting' and condemned the antisemitism on display.

Similar demonstrations unfolded in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide, reflecting the deepening divide over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Victoria Police are currently investigating the memorial vandalism.

