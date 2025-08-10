Police keeping close watch on planned ‘March for Australia’ rallies

Police are keeping a close watch on planned Australia first rallies set to take place in major cities later this month, with thousands of people signalling online they will attend.

Promotional flyers for the August 31 events have been widely circulated online, calling for an end to unchecked mass migration.

Organisers have described the rallies as peaceful and “not intended to incite hate or violence”, but opponents have condemned them as “a whole new level of fascism”.

NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley has questioned whether the rallies will proceed, noting that police have not received any permit applications.

Lots of discussion on FB / IG as well - how big will the turnout be? pic.twitter.com/3Qvrgze3jX — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) August 10, 2025

Some rally backers have cited recent pro-Palestine protests, where an Australian flag was burnt, as a motivation to attend.

The “March for Australia” is planned for one week after nationwide pro-Palestine protests on August 24. Its website lists a Sydney march at Speakers’ Corner at 11am on August 31, declaring: “Australia is changing in ways most of us never agreed to. People are waking up to a country they barely recognise. Endless migration, weak leadership and political cowardice have brought us here, and it’s time to put a stop to it.”

Is this rally on the 31st of August a white only event? I'm hearing this a lot since posting I will be going last night, is this true? Honestly I heard about it at my church group which is pretty diverse, and the people were excited to march for Australia, but is it really a… https://t.co/a4VqaT8O0m — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) August 10, 2025

No organisers are publicly named. NSW Police confirmed they are aware of the plans and “monitoring the situation”.

A spokeswoman for Catley said police “are not aware of who this group is or what they are proposing” and no “Form 1” notice has been lodged. “When a Form 1 is submitted, it will be assessed like any other gathering,” she said.