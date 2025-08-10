Police keeping close watch on planned ‘March for Australia’ rallies

Thousands of fed up Aussies are pledging to join nationwide marches on August 31.

Rebel News
  |   August 10, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

NSW Police said it was aware of the planned events and was monitoring the situation / ABC

Police are keeping a close watch on planned Australia first rallies set to take place in major cities later this month, with thousands of people signalling online they will attend.

Promotional flyers for the August 31 events have been widely circulated online, calling for an end to unchecked mass migration.

Organisers have described the rallies as peaceful and “not intended to incite hate or violence”, but opponents have condemned them as “a whole new level of fascism”.

NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley has questioned whether the rallies will proceed, noting that police have not received any permit applications.

Some rally backers have cited recent pro-Palestine protests, where an Australian flag was burnt, as a motivation to attend.

The “March for Australia” is planned for one week after nationwide pro-Palestine protests on August 24. Its website lists a Sydney march at Speakers’ Corner at 11am on August 31, declaring: “Australia is changing in ways most of us never agreed to. People are waking up to a country they barely recognise. Endless migration, weak leadership and political cowardice have brought us here, and it’s time to put a stop to it.”

No organisers are publicly named. NSW Police confirmed they are aware of the plans and “monitoring the situation”.

A spokeswoman for Catley said police “are not aware of who this group is or what they are proposingand no “Form 1” notice has been lodged. “When a Form 1 is submitted, it will be assessed like any other gathering,” she said.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.