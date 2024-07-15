Police officer retreated from rooftop before Trump assassination attempt: report

By David Menzies Sell the LCBO! The public sector union that represents LCBO workers is out of control! Please sign our petition right here on this website to send a message to the province of Ontario that it is time to Sell the LCBO! REBEL NEWS: Sell the LCBO! Donate to Rebel News Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Donate

Minutes before the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, a police officer tried to confront the gunman, who then fired shots at the presidential candidate.

The FBI identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement has yet to ascertain his motive.

Crooks, a registered Republican, also made a $15 donation to the Progressive Turnout Project in 2021, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Before shots rang out, supporters of Trump notified law enforcement of a suspicious man climbing a building adjacent to the rally.

Butler police told reporters they “responded to a number of reports of suspicious activity” at the time.

One police officer encountered Crooks, and promptly retreated after the gunman pointed his rifle at the officer.

Crooks immediately shot at Trump in quick succession. Secret Service snipers neutralized the target within seconds, according to officials who spoke anonymously to The Associated Press.

FAILED ASSASSINATION: Shots fired at Donald Trump!



More to come. pic.twitter.com/vvatsIOl4V — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 13, 2024

Crooks allegedly fired shots from a rooftop less than 150 meters from where Trump spoke, killing at least one person and critically injuring two others.

Trump reportedly said, “Oh,” after the first shot. He grabbed his ear then crouched down after two more shots rang out.

“Get down, get down, get down, get down!” shouted agents before tackling the former president. Several piled atop him, while others took defensive positions on the stage.

After repeated affirmations of the shooter being gunned down, someone asked “are we good to move?” and “are we clear?” Then, someone ordered, “Let’s move.”

With blood on the side of his face, Trump got to his feet seconds later. He reached with his right hand, and pumped his fist in the air, mouthing the word “Fight” several times.

Supporters in the crowd cheered and chanted: “USA. USA. USA.”

Trump’s motorcade left the venue moments later.

"They need to dial it down": Alberta Premier Danielle Smith calls out progressive politicians for their hostile rhetoric against conservatives after an attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/2Ac89HgYyi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2024

The presidential candidate was showing border crossing numbers when the shots were fired just after 6:10 p.m. It took two minutes after the first shot for Trump to leave the area in a waiting SUV.

The FBI are treating the shocking event Saturday as an assassination attempt and an act of domestic terrorism. Preliminary efforts suggest Crooks acted alone.

Combing over his social media activity has yet to uncover any threatening or concerning posts, according to the agency.

“It is surprising” the shooter was able to fire several rounds before being neutralized, said Kevin Rojek, Special Agent in Charge. He told reporters that “all details … will come out in a later investigation.”

🚨#BREAKING: New video obtained by TMZ shows the shooter, reportedly identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, opening fire at former President Donald Trump before being shot. In the background, a woman can be heard yelling Crooks, what are you doing?! Get over here! pic.twitter.com/q3xiySmHSk — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 14, 2024

“The guy has longer brown hair … and as you can see, he’s carefully trying [to] pinpoint a target from afar before pulling the trigger,” TMZ reported.

The outlet published a video of the alleged shooter lying on his belly with a rifle aimed at rally goers.

Law enforcement recovered an AR-15, the semi-automatic civilian version of the military M-16.

Officials also told The Associated Press they uncovered “rudimentary” bomb-making materials inside the shooter’s residence and his vehicle.

The attack represents the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

"Most importantly, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, Trump is a threat to this nation." - Joe Biden yesterday pic.twitter.com/31lNO7bk3p — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

Many Republicans blamed the violence on President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats, courtesy of heated political rhetoric towards Trumps. They referenced Biden telling donors July 8: “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”

Biden has postponed upcoming campaign events and temporarily pulled down attack ads against Trump. “There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” the president said in remarks. “It’s sick. It’s sick.”

Biden said Sunday he had a “short but good” conversation with Trump Saturday evening to check on his well-being.

Trump’s campaign said he was doing “fine” after the shooting, which pierced his right ear.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong,” Trump wrote on social media. “I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place,” he added.