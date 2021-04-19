Police, private security continue to occupy GraceLife Church

By Rebel News AFTER YOUTUBE YouTube demonetized us, out of the blue, and now they've frozen our channel. We can be kicked off YouTube any day now. Sign up so we can contact you when we're deplatformed! Sign Up

Rebel News returned to the scene of GraceLife Church on Sunday to take another look at the property that has been occupied by law enforcement since April 7.

Police and private security continue to monitor the fenced-off church property, and were anticipating a protest similar to last week's.

But this Sunday, there were no attempts to tear down the fencing surrounding the church. After all, the church is not its building, which remains vacant, but its people, who are now holding illegal religious services in secret locations, as Christians are forced to do in Communist China.