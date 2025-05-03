CAUGHT: Prime Minister Carney dodged questions!
Prime Minister Mark Carney held a press conference only to avoid questions from Rebel News.
Despite being barred from Prime Minister Mark Carney's first press conference, Rebel News tried asking crucial questions ignored by legacy media, continuing a pattern of exclusion by the Parliamentary Press Gallery.
This denial limits accountability by preventing independent journalists from posing tough questions.
WATCH: I confronted Mark Carney on his silence over China’s 100% canola tariffs hurting Canadian farmers, Premier Smith’s warning of a national unity crisis, his use of tax havens, and more. pic.twitter.com/9Xew15Ogmk— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 2, 2025
Carney previously justified online censorship by citing U.S.-driven "pollution," raising concerns that new regulations may suppress dissent rather than actual hate.
Alexandra Lavoie was physically blocked by RCMP while trying to question the prime minister about issues like tax havens, China's canola tariffs, alleged foreign interference involving MPs, support for a free press, and bail reform.
Although Carney once defended a free press, he now avoids scrutiny from citizen journalists.
📸 CAUGHT AGAIN:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 2, 2025
I asked Prime Minister @MarkJCarney a number of important questions about immigration levels, issues of national unity, Canada's relationship with the US, his past support for the independent press and more — and he refused to answer! pic.twitter.com/U390SAS568
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.