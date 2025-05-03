CAUGHT: Prime Minister Carney dodged questions!

Despite being barred from Prime Minister Mark Carney's first press conference, Rebel News tried asking crucial questions ignored by legacy media, continuing a pattern of exclusion by the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

This denial limits accountability by preventing independent journalists from posing tough questions.

WATCH: I confronted Mark Carney on his silence over China’s 100% canola tariffs hurting Canadian farmers, Premier Smith’s warning of a national unity crisis, his use of tax havens, and more. pic.twitter.com/9Xew15Ogmk — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 2, 2025

Carney previously justified online censorship by citing U.S.-driven "pollution," raising concerns that new regulations may suppress dissent rather than actual hate.

Alexandra Lavoie was physically blocked by RCMP while trying to question the prime minister about issues like tax havens, China's canola tariffs, alleged foreign interference involving MPs, support for a free press, and bail reform.

Although Carney once defended a free press, he now avoids scrutiny from citizen journalists.

📸 CAUGHT AGAIN:



I asked Prime Minister @MarkJCarney a number of important questions about immigration levels, issues of national unity, Canada's relationship with the US, his past support for the independent press and more — and he refused to answer! pic.twitter.com/U390SAS568 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 2, 2025