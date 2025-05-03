CAUGHT: Prime Minister Carney dodged questions!

Prime Minister Mark Carney held a press conference only to avoid questions from Rebel News.

Alexandra Lavoie
  May 03, 2025   |   News Analysis

Despite being barred from Prime Minister Mark Carney's first press conference, Rebel News tried asking crucial questions ignored by legacy media, continuing a pattern of exclusion by the Parliamentary Press Gallery. 

This denial limits accountability by preventing independent journalists from posing tough questions. 

Carney previously justified online censorship by citing U.S.-driven "pollution," raising concerns that new regulations may suppress dissent rather than actual hate. 

Alexandra Lavoie was physically blocked by RCMP while trying to question the prime minister about issues like tax havens, China's canola tariffs, alleged foreign interference involving MPs, support for a free press, and bail reform. 

Although Carney once defended a free press, he now avoids scrutiny from citizen journalists.

