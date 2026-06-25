Activist facing prison for exposing drag event for children

French activist Yohan Pawer says he is facing possible prison time and a 45,000 € fine after denouncing what he describes as the sexualization of children at a drag-themed event in Nice, France.

Pawer, founder of the Eros collective, says his activism began in 2024 after he “infiltrated a drag queens club” where, according to him, “drag queens [were] reading stories to five-year-old children in schools.”

“I did a hidden camera,” he said. “And at the time it made a huge buzz in France.”

Pawer says the backlash also exposed a political reality many refuse to admit: “Many people think that homosexuality, when you are homosexual, you are on the left. No, there are also homosexuals on the right.”

That experience led him to create Eros, a collective of homosexuals opposed to left-wing LGBT activism. “That’s where Eros was born,” he said.

Now, Pawer says he has been placed under investigation after denouncing a “drag queen picnic” allegedly promoted for children as young as five. He claims hosts used adult sexual language and that “there were stands with pornographic books” while “children [were] running right next to it.”

“Because of denouncing that, I face one year in prison and a 45,000 € fine,” he said. “It is extremely serious.”

According to Pawer, the complaint was filed by the Family Planning organization of Nice and a local LGBT group for “defamation and public insult.”

But he insists: “We have all the evidence.”

“What I denounce is that the world of children must remain the world of children,” Pawer said. “Why do adults come into the children’s world?”

He says France is being swallowed by “wokism,” adding that “the government is complicit” and “turning a blind eye.”

Pawer says he will fight the case.

“It is out of the question that I be silenced,” he said. “I will fight until the end.”