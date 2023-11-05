Massive pro-Palestine demonstrations reveal that there are now two different Londons

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed his travels in London and what they reveal about the state of the West.

Broadcasting from Westminster Abbey, an epicentre of British culture and therefore Western culture for hundreds of years, Ezra discussed how the civilization of which Britain is a symbol is in decline.

"What I saw this weekend showed that England itself is being colonized," Ezra said. Pro-Palestine marches have taken over the capital, with up to 100,000 marching in London under a foreign flag.

"Even without the flags, what I saw is a loyalty to a religion and a political movement that was completely un-British, that had nothing to do with the rule of law or King Charles. It was a march that was calling for, as Hamas does, sharia law, that preaches violence. That's what the Hamas charter does."

There was plenty more to analyze from the Palestine rallies, with many attendees refusing to condemn Hamas as a terrorist organization. As Ezra outlined, the concern isn't simply about people from different races or ethnicities living in England, but about the cultural values that lead them to use such inverted rhetoric as, 'the Jews are committing the ones another Holocaust.'