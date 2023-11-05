Massive pro-Palestine demonstrations reveal that there are now two different Londons
'I fear that what I saw on the streets of London yesterday is not something that can be solved by any antidote,' commented Ezra Levant.
This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 3, 2023.
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed his travels in London and what they reveal about the state of the West.
Broadcasting from Westminster Abbey, an epicentre of British culture and therefore Western culture for hundreds of years, Ezra discussed how the civilization of which Britain is a symbol is in decline.
"What I saw this weekend showed that England itself is being colonized," Ezra said. Pro-Palestine marches have taken over the capital, with up to 100,000 marching in London under a foreign flag.
"Even without the flags, what I saw is a loyalty to a religion and a political movement that was completely un-British, that had nothing to do with the rule of law or King Charles. It was a march that was calling for, as Hamas does, sharia law, that preaches violence. That's what the Hamas charter does."
There was plenty more to analyze from the Palestine rallies, with many attendees refusing to condemn Hamas as a terrorist organization. As Ezra outlined, the concern isn't simply about people from different races or ethnicities living in England, but about the cultural values that lead them to use such inverted rhetoric as, 'the Jews are committing the ones another Holocaust.'
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.