Protesters call for an end to Trudeau’s reign outside of fancy Liberal Fundraiser in Surrey, B.C.

Those in attendance at the recent event titled “An Evening with Justin Trudeau” seemed to have inflation-proof pocketbooks, as the non-transferable tickers for the Liberal fundraiser cost $1,000 per seat. In contrast, citizens across the street, including some who have suffered financial hardships from coercive COVID-19 mandates that the Trudeau government passionately supported, angrily called for an end to the prime minister's reign.

Crowd of protesters have gathered outside of Taj Park Convention Centre in Surrey B.C. because Prime Minister Trudeau is scheduled to attend a fancy $1000 per plate Liberal Fundraiser.



“I was fired from Fraser Health, and uh, I’m still struggling with jobs on and off,” one protester told Rebel News. That same protester described COVID-related division within his own family, including no longer having his adult children in his life, and the inability to visit his father while he was on his deathbed due to flight restrictions that prevented unvaccinated Canadians from flying.

Unlike last time, when RCMP advised Prime Minister Trudeau to cancel his appearance at his upscale Liberal fundraiser in Surrey at the last second, the RCMP assisted Trudeau and his entourage of black vehicles (none of which were electric) into the event as planned. However, that wasn’t before those same officers hindered Rebel News journalists Drea Humphrey and Matt Brevner from freely reporting on the protest at the same level as the state-backed CBC, which was permitted to film from the road in front of the Convention Centre while Rebel was not. Rebel News will have a full report coming soon on just that, so be sure to give us your email here so you don’t miss our important updates.

Click on the full report to see Rebel News interview the anti-Trudeau protesters about why it was important for them to rally outside of the event. We also ask the demonstrators to share their thoughts on a recent poll by Leger that showed that the Poilievre Conservatives polled higher than the Trudeau Liberals in a survey on how Canadians would have voted if a federal election would have taken place last month, and whether or not they believe voting in the federal Conservatives would make much of a difference in the freedom fight.



