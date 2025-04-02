Qantas DROPS in-flight phrase amid backflip on woke activism

Qantas has quietly changed the wording of its Acknowledgment of Country on flights, removing the term "emerging" after consulting with Indigenous staff and leaders.

The national carrier had previously included "past, present and emerging" in its acknowledgments but revised the script early last year. Sources indicated the decision was not a reaction to political criticism but rather a response to concerns from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities about cultural protocol.

The phrase "emerging Elder" was seen by some as "problematic," with critics arguing that Eldership is something conferred rather than assumed.

Wiradjuri woman and the first Aboriginal councillor at the City of Sydney, Yvonne Weldon, told NITV in 2023 that the term was used without a full understanding of its cultural implications.

"People have adopted 'past, present and emerging' without fully understanding cultural protocol, but with the intention of acknowledging the younger generations," she said.

"In Wiradjuri law, recognition as an Elder is something that is conferred rather than assumed."

The airline’s Acknowledgment of Country has been a point of contention, with some passengers and commentators criticising its inclusion.

During a visit to Australia in 2023, Canadian psychologist and commentator Jordan Peterson voiced his opposition, calling the acknowledgment "propaganda."

"I'm sure I'm not the only one who feels that way. Stick to (1) flying and (2) making money," he said at the time.

"I don't want or need moral lessons from you or any other corporation."

Qantas declined to comment on the wording change.

The revision comes as Qantas chairman John Mullen signals a shift away from corporate activism under former CEO Alan Joyce. Mullen, who took on the role in September, said businesses should focus on their core responsibilities rather than engaging in political or social campaigns.

Writing in the Australian Financial Review, Mullen acknowledged that some corporate activism had gone too far.

"Clearly, in some areas corporates and others overstepped the enthusiastic adoption of some of the more radical or 'woke' initiatives, and this has caused a backlash in some quarters," he wrote.

Under Joyce’s leadership, Qantas had been a vocal supporter of same-sex marriage and the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, painting "Yes23" on its aircraft during the campaign.

While Mullen was not with Qantas at the time, he said corporate Australia "did itself no favours" by taking a stance on divisive issues.