Quebec delays health worker vaccine mandate, but protests continue

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

October 15, 2021 was supposed to be the deadline for unvaccinated frontline workers in Quebec.

Several thousand of them were preparing to be fired that day.

However, our health minister, Christian Dubé, just two days before the deadline decided to grant another month of grace in order to encourage these workers to go and get the vaccine.

Despite that delay, this change in no way discouraged healthcare workers from coming to demonstrate in front of the Chateau Frontenac on the Dufferin terrace to make their voices heard.

https://twitter.com/ThevoiceAlexa/status/1449069536435707908

Several of the protesters were dressed in their uniforms and others displayed their professional backgrounds on posters. It was a very emotional event, with incredible and touching testimonies.

This demonstration took an unexpected turn when, during a speech, activist François Amalega proposed to demonstrate the absurdity of Quebec's new law against protesting outside of hospitals by continuing the demonstration in front of the hospital L’Hôtel-Dieu de Quebec.

In the end, it was day full of twists and turns.