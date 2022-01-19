Quebec freedom fighter still detained, back in court

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund Help crowdfund lawyers to fight vaccine passport mandates across Canada! $1,698,150.00 Raised

François Amalega is Quebec's freedom fighter. You may have seen him in several other news stories before.

On September 28, because he refused to wear a mask for his trial, he was arrested for contempt of court and detained for eight days, even though he was present at the hearing. He was transferred to the Bordeaux prison, where he had to wear an anti-spitting mask in his cell.

Today, the same story is likely to happen again, as he has been called to appear for two more fines.

We'll see what happens! Watch the story of Francois Amalega here.

François Amalega est le combattant pour la liberté du Québec. Vous l’avez peut-être vu dans plusieurs autres reportages auparavant.

Le 28 septembre dernier, puisque celui-ci refusait de porter le masque pour son procès, ce dernier a été arrêté pour outrage au tribunal et détenu pour une durée de huit jours, même s’il était présent. Il avait été transféré à la prison de Bordeaux, où il avait dû porter un masque anti-crachat dans sa cellule.

Aujourd’hui, la même histoire risque de se reproduire puisqu’il a été appelé à comparaître pour deux autres contraventions. Nous verrons ce qui va se produire! Regardez ici l’histoire de François Amalega.