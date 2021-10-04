Freedom activist arrested for not wearing a mask during his trial

Remove Ads

François Almalega, an activist for liberty in Quebec City, was arrested for not agreeing to wear a mask during his trial.

François takes full responsibility for his actions and continues to claim that this mask demand goes against his values.

He says he is ready to do anything to assert them.

Now, François Almalega is being held until his next trial date, which is supposedly this Friday, at the Bordeaux prison in Montreal.

The judge is expected to ask Mr. Almalega to wear a mask, which is a request he will probably refuse.

Just what happens next remains to be seen.

Canada
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Fight Vaccine Passports
  • By Ezra Levant

Fight Vaccine Passports

A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!

Learn More

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.