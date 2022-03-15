Quebec freedom fighter still incarcerated, awaiting next trial

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Voir plus bas pour l'article en français

Several supporters gathered at the Bordeaux prison in support of François Amalega, where he is currently incarcerated, to light candles for him. Many of them are overwhelmed by the events happening to Amalega.

The Freedom Convoy, and now the war between Ukraine and Russia, have monopolized people’s attention. Despite this, for most of society, life goes on.

In this storm of events, we forgot to mention that François Amalega, the freedom fighter from Quebec, is still in prison, and has been for nearly six weeks now.

On Wednesday, February 2, Mr. Amalega appeared at the Montreal courthouse to answer a charge of failing to comply with conditions that prohibited him from “entering within 300 metres” of Premier François Legault. He was charged for this when he had a demonstration in front of the Radio-Canada building while Mr. Legault was there for the recording of the famous talk-show “Tout le monde en parle”.

Here is an update on François Amalega's story and his multiple trials.

Plusieurs se sont réunis à la prison de Bordeaux en soutien à François Amalega, où ce dernier est présentement incarcéré, afin d’allumer des bougies pour lui. Plusieurs d’entre eux sont dépassés par les événements qui entourent Amalega.

Le Convoi de la liberté, et maintenant la guerre entre l’Ukraine et la Russie, ont monopolisé et monopolisent toujours actuellement l’attention des gens. Malgré tout, pour la majorité de la société, la vie continue.

Dans cette tempête d’événements, nous avons oublié de mentionner que François Amalega, le combattant pour la liberté du Québec, se trouve toujours en prison, et cela depuis presque six semaines maintenant.

Mercredi le 2 février dernier, M. Amalega a comparu au palais de justice de Montréal pour répondre à un chef d’accusation d’avoir omis de respecter des conditions qui lui interdisaient de « pénétrer dans un rayon de 300 mètres » du Premier ministre François Legault. Il avait été accusé pour cela lorsqu’il avait manifesté devant l’édifice de Radio-Canada lorsque Monsieur Legault y était pour l’enregistrement du fameux talk-show « Tout le monde en parle ».

Voici l’histoire de François Amalega et ses nombreux procès.