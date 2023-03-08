Quebec sees 438 excess deaths during November 2022

E-transfer (Canada):

Recent data published by Statistics Canada shows excess deaths during three of four weeks between November 5 and November 26, 2022.

Excess mortality is observed when there are more deaths than expected during a specific period.

QC had 438 excess deaths in November 2022. https://t.co/sMO47z1vx2 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 8, 2023

The province of Alberta experienced a similar spike in deaths over nearly the same period. Alberta's data, however, included five weeks ending December 3, 2022.

There were 571 extra deaths in Alberta between Nov and Dec 2022. https://t.co/sMO47z1vx2 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 8, 2023

British Columbia, meanwhile, reported 787 excess deaths during the same five-week time frame as Alberta.

BC had 787 excess deaths in November 2022. https://t.co/sMO47z1vx2 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 8, 2023

Nova Scotia's most recent data, reflective of the first 10 months of 2022, indicates 840 more deaths than expected. The rise in excess deaths in Nova Scotia remains officially unexplained.

What is contributing to the excess mortality rate?



Likely lockdowns.



Lockdowns have contributed to increased rates of obesity, decreased physical activity, missed doctor appointments, drug overdoses and suicide. https://t.co/sVq2JdQFYY — Mike Hart, M.D (@drmikehart) March 7, 2023

Tara Moriarty, head of the COVID-19 Resources Canada project, a COVID modelling initiative funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada, told CBC that she suspects opioids contributed to the mortality numbers but expressed concern that the lack of attribution of the deaths would cause unwanted speculation.

According to CBC:

Moriarty is calling on the province to explain what is behind the persistent, positive excess mortality numbers. She worries that without an explanation, purveyors of COVID-19 misinformation will argue that COVID-19 vaccines are to blame.