787 excess deaths in BC during November 2022

Countries that did not impose strict COVID lockdowns did not suffer excess deaths.

Seven hundred eighty-seven excess deaths in BC during November 2022
The data, recently published to Statistics Canada's online excess mortality tracker, indicates the most significant number of unexpected deaths occurred on the week of November 26, 2022, with 213.

A similar spike in excess deaths occurred in Alberta.

Nova Scotia also saw a spate of excess deaths that remains unexplained.

Tara Moriarty, the COVID-19 Resources Canada project head, funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada for its COVID modelling work, told CBC she worried vaccine skeptics would use the Nova Scotia data to come to conclusions other than her own

According to CBC:

Moriarty is calling on the province to explain what is behind the persistent, positive excess mortality numbers. She worries that without an explanation, purveyors of COVID-19 misinformation will argue that COVID-19 vaccines are to blame.

