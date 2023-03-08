787 excess deaths in BC during November 2022

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

The data, recently published to Statistics Canada's online excess mortality tracker, indicates the most significant number of unexpected deaths occurred on the week of November 26, 2022, with 213.

A similar spike in excess deaths occurred in Alberta.

There were 571 extra deaths in Alberta between Nov and Dec 2022. https://t.co/sMO47z1vx2 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 8, 2023

Nova Scotia also saw a spate of excess deaths that remains unexplained.

What is contributing to the excess mortality rate?



Likely lockdowns.



Lockdowns have contributed to increased rates of obesity, decreased physical activity, missed doctor appointments, drug overdoses and suicide. https://t.co/sVq2JdQFYY — Mike Hart, M.D (@drmikehart) March 7, 2023

Tara Moriarty, the COVID-19 Resources Canada project head, funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada for its COVID modelling work, told CBC she worried vaccine skeptics would use the Nova Scotia data to come to conclusions other than her own

According to CBC:

Moriarty is calling on the province to explain what is behind the persistent, positive excess mortality numbers. She worries that without an explanation, purveyors of COVID-19 misinformation will argue that COVID-19 vaccines are to blame.

Sweden has pursued the most liberal strategy: Risk groups are protected, and people with flu symptoms stay home.



"If you follow these rules, no need for further measures, the effect of which is only marginal anyway,“ chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell.https://t.co/pnK7tVksGZ — Mark Changizi (@MarkChangizi) March 30, 2020

Countries that did not impose strict COVID lockdowns did not suffer excess deaths.