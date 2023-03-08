787 excess deaths in BC during November 2022
Countries that did not impose strict COVID lockdowns did not suffer excess deaths.
The data, recently published to Statistics Canada's online excess mortality tracker, indicates the most significant number of unexpected deaths occurred on the week of November 26, 2022, with 213.
A similar spike in excess deaths occurred in Alberta.
There were 571 extra deaths in Alberta between Nov and Dec 2022. https://t.co/sMO47z1vx2— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 8, 2023
Nova Scotia also saw a spate of excess deaths that remains unexplained.
What is contributing to the excess mortality rate?— Mike Hart, M.D (@drmikehart) March 7, 2023
Likely lockdowns.
Lockdowns have contributed to increased rates of obesity, decreased physical activity, missed doctor appointments, drug overdoses and suicide. https://t.co/sVq2JdQFYY
Tara Moriarty, the COVID-19 Resources Canada project head, funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada for its COVID modelling work, told CBC she worried vaccine skeptics would use the Nova Scotia data to come to conclusions other than her own
According to CBC:
Moriarty is calling on the province to explain what is behind the persistent, positive excess mortality numbers. She worries that without an explanation, purveyors of COVID-19 misinformation will argue that COVID-19 vaccines are to blame.
Sweden has pursued the most liberal strategy: Risk groups are protected, and people with flu symptoms stay home.— Mark Changizi (@MarkChangizi) March 30, 2020
"If you follow these rules, no need for further measures, the effect of which is only marginal anyway,“ chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell.https://t.co/pnK7tVksGZ
