Alberta reports 571 extra deaths in November 2022

An expert told Canada's state broadcaster that they that ‘worr[y] that without an explanation, purveyors of COVID-19 misinformation will argue that COVID-19 vaccines are to blame.’

Statistics Canada's excess mortality tracker data for the province shows five weeks of additional deaths between November 5, 2022 and December 3, 2022.

Excess mortality is a term used in public health that refers to the number of deaths from all causes during a crisis above and beyond what we would have expected to see under ‘normal’ conditions.

Recent data from Nova Scotia indicates an unexplained spate of excess deaths that experts are worried will lead to speculation about vaccine dangers.

Tara Moriarty, the head of the COVID-19 Resources Canada project, funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada for its COVID modelling work, told CBC she “worries that without an explanation, purveyors of COVID-19 misinformation will argue that COVID-19 vaccines are to blame.”

Alberta Health & Medical news
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

