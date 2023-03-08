Alberta reports 571 extra deaths in November 2022

By Sheila Gunn Reid JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong! According to CSIS leaks to journalists, the MP for Don Valley North was chosen by the Communist Chinese as their man in Toronto, one of 11 such China-installed candidates benefiting from foreign interference in Canada's electoral process since 2019. Fire MP Han Dong E-transfer (Canada):

Statistics Canada's excess mortality tracker data for the province shows five weeks of additional deaths between November 5, 2022 and December 3, 2022.

There were 571 extra deaths in Alberta between Nov and Dec 2022. https://t.co/sMO47z1vx2 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 8, 2023

Excess mortality is a term used in public health that refers to the number of deaths from all causes during a crisis above and beyond what we would have expected to see under ‘normal’ conditions.

'Excess' deaths in N.B. during pandemic need study, expert says: https://t.co/LUqs3XVlnT pic.twitter.com/zKHK4vCoUs — CBC New Brunswick (@CBCNB) June 2, 2022

Recent data from Nova Scotia indicates an unexplained spate of excess deaths that experts are worried will lead to speculation about vaccine dangers.

What is contributing to the excess mortality rate?



Likely lockdowns.



Lockdowns have contributed to increased rates of obesity, decreased physical activity, missed doctor appointments, drug overdoses and suicide. https://t.co/sVq2JdQFYY — Mike Hart, M.D (@drmikehart) March 7, 2023

Tara Moriarty, the head of the COVID-19 Resources Canada project, funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada for its COVID modelling work, told CBC she “worries that without an explanation, purveyors of COVID-19 misinformation will argue that COVID-19 vaccines are to blame.”