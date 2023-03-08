Excess mortality rates go unexplained in Nova Scotia

'Unexpectedly high numbers of people are dying in an untimely fashion,' infectious diseases researcher Tara Moriarty told CBC.

Recently released, although long overdue, data from Statistics Canada shows a marked increase in deaths from the expected number, known as excess mortality.

Statistics Canada's excess mortality tracker was updated with data for Nova Scotia and a handful of other provinces for September and October 2022.

During those two months, data indicates 304 more deaths than expected in NS.

However, though unable to explain the high number of extra deaths, Moriarty told CBC she is sure what didn't cause them, telling CBC that "without an explanation, purveyors of COVID-19 misinformation will argue that COVID-19 vaccines are to blame."

Moriarty suspects opioids as a cause of the extra deaths.

The province claimed just 63 cases of opioid poisoning in 2022.

