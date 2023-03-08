Excess mortality rates go unexplained in Nova Scotia

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Recently released, although long overdue, data from Statistics Canada shows a marked increase in deaths from the expected number, known as excess mortality.

What is contributing to the excess mortality rate?



Likely lockdowns.



Lockdowns have contributed to increased rates of obesity, decreased physical activity, missed doctor appointments, drug overdoses and suicide. https://t.co/sVq2JdQFYY — Mike Hart, M.D (@drmikehart) March 7, 2023

Statistics Canada's excess mortality tracker was updated with data for Nova Scotia and a handful of other provinces for September and October 2022.

During those two months, data indicates 304 more deaths than expected in NS.

However, though unable to explain the high number of extra deaths, Moriarty told CBC she is sure what didn't cause them, telling CBC that "without an explanation, purveyors of COVID-19 misinformation will argue that COVID-19 vaccines are to blame."

'Excess' deaths in N.B. during pandemic need study, expert says: https://t.co/LUqs3XVlnT pic.twitter.com/zKHK4vCoUs — CBC New Brunswick (@CBCNB) June 2, 2022

Moriarty suspects opioids as a cause of the extra deaths.

The province claimed just 63 cases of opioid poisoning in 2022.