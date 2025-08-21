Quebec union fined for violating federal election rules

The Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ), Quebec’s largest labour federation, has been penalized for breaking federal election financing rules during the 2021 federal election.

According to the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections, the FTQ failed to open a dedicated bank account for its election activities, as required under subsection 358.1(1) of the Canada Elections Act.

Instead, partisan advertising expenses totalling $8,568.28 were not paid through the mandatory account.

On November 16, 2023, FTQ financial agent Sylvain Martin confirmed to investigators that no such account had ever been created.

The Commissioner found there were “reasonable grounds” to conclude the FTQ contravened the Act.

An aggravating factor in the case was the union’s prior history of non-compliance: it received a caution letter in 2021 for earlier election law violations during the 43rd federal general election.

As a mitigating factor, the FTQ was noted to have cooperated fully once the latest investigation began.