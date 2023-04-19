Notley throws out independent journalists from NDP press conference

By Sheila Gunn Reid Help stop Rachel Notley's blacklist of journalists Rachel Notley must end her illegal blacklist of Rebel News' journalists Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The NDP leader who wants to be Alberta's next premier is a bully, a censor, and someone who forgets Albertans' history of fighting government overreach into the media.

Rebel reporter Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) was just kicked out of NDP Leader Rachel Notley's press conference. Notley accuses Premier Smith of dodging questions but she removes independent journalists to avoid being held to account.https://t.co/zl3Neyv6Zb pic.twitter.com/7gn9m6UUrr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2023

On Monday at a Calgary campaign announcement, Rachel Notley, leader of the opposition New Democrats, had security remove Rebel News reporter Alex Dhaliwal and Counter Signal's Keean Bexte before taking questions from journalists.

The Counter Signal editor in chief Keean Bexte was removed from Notley’s announcement after attending to question the Opposition leader about her candidates’ history of defund the police rhetoric. https://t.co/xYfHAS2YXz — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) April 18, 2023

A reporter for the Western Standard, though allowed inside the venue, was called "homophobic" and denied the ability to put a question to the former premier.

Rachel Notley is entitled to decide who she will take question from and how many, however hypocritical. She is not entitled to decide who is media and who is not. The Western Standard will never retract a story that contains no errors other than offending her sensitivities. https://t.co/KpR7co5gx2 — Derek Fildebrandt (@Dfildebrandt) April 17, 2023

In 2016, Notley banned Rebel News journalists from press conferences before an investigation determined she had no constitutional authority to block media.

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley had the police drag at least two reporters out of her Monday afternoon press conference after days of criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for limiting reporters to one question per media availability. https://t.co/4pXo2R8Fvb — Rachel Emmanuel (@Emmanuel_Rach) April 17, 2023

Earlier in the week, mainstream media, silent now as their independent colleagues are denied access to politicians, decried Premier Danielle Smith for limiting reporters to just one question and no follow-up.

Yesterday, the Alberta Press Gallery sent a letter demanding a reversal of Premier Danielle Smith's one question per reporter policy enacted late last week.



There are no more follow up questions for Smith.



This is a serious infringement on freedom of the press in Alberta.#ableg pic.twitter.com/z46kt2w52F — Kieran Leavitt (@kieranleavitt) April 18, 2023

The NDP called the move an attack on democracy and accountability.

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley had the police drag at least two reporters out of her Monday afternoon press conference after days of criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for limiting reporters to one question per media availability. https://t.co/4pXo2R8Fvb — Rachel Emmanuel (@Emmanuel_Rach) April 17, 2023

Notley bragged about the questions she was taking from her approved and friendly media.

The Independent Press Gallery has called out Notley's ban and it was mocked by Smith's United Conservatives.

BREAKING: The Independent Press Gallery of Canada has condemned NDP Leader Rachel Notley over her treatment of journalists and random blacklisting of outlets. They demand Notley rescind her ban and commit to maintaining press access for member outlets if she wins the election. pic.twitter.com/j04civjFC6 — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) April 19, 2023

WOAH👀 Must Watch 👇@RachelNotley latest press conference goes off the rails fast when she refuses to answer reporters.#abvotes #abpoli pic.twitter.com/lIpv8kmg5b — UCP War Room (@UCPWarRoom) April 17, 2023

State control of the media was rejected nearly a century ago, when the Edmonton Journal won a Pulitzer Prize for the paper's successful battle with the Aberhart government against the forced publication of state-approved op-eds in response to criticism.

The @edmontonjournal won a Pulitzer for fighting Bill Aberhart. Now it's after bigger fish: indy websites & blue collar protesters. #bold https://t.co/Nwu7kqjbuZ — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 6, 2016

We are sending Rachel Notley a message, and so can you, by signing our petition at www.NotleyIsABully.com, to remind her again that it is not a politician's job to determine who is or isn't media.

Alberta's UCP government accused their NDP counterparts of hypocrisy after they barred several media outlets, including Rebel News, from a presser in downtown Calgary.



READ MORE: https://t.co/Jrx2pGo7ZS pic.twitter.com/0GFDOUTBWS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 19, 2023

The people and the market will decide, not some petty tyrant in Edmonton.