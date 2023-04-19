Notley throws out independent journalists from NDP press conference
State control of the media was rejected nearly a century ago in Alberta, but Rachel Notley is a bully who won't answer tough questions from independent journalists.
The NDP leader who wants to be Alberta's next premier is a bully, a censor, and someone who forgets Albertans' history of fighting government overreach into the media.
Rebel reporter Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) was just kicked out of NDP Leader Rachel Notley's press conference. Notley accuses Premier Smith of dodging questions but she removes independent journalists to avoid being held to account.https://t.co/zl3Neyv6Zb pic.twitter.com/7gn9m6UUrr— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2023
On Monday at a Calgary campaign announcement, Rachel Notley, leader of the opposition New Democrats, had security remove Rebel News reporter Alex Dhaliwal and Counter Signal's Keean Bexte before taking questions from journalists.
The Counter Signal editor in chief Keean Bexte was removed from Notley’s announcement after attending to question the Opposition leader about her candidates’ history of defund the police rhetoric. https://t.co/xYfHAS2YXz— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) April 18, 2023
A reporter for the Western Standard, though allowed inside the venue, was called "homophobic" and denied the ability to put a question to the former premier.
Rachel Notley is entitled to decide who she will take question from and how many, however hypocritical. She is not entitled to decide who is media and who is not. The Western Standard will never retract a story that contains no errors other than offending her sensitivities. https://t.co/KpR7co5gx2— Derek Fildebrandt (@Dfildebrandt) April 17, 2023
In 2016, Notley banned Rebel News journalists from press conferences before an investigation determined she had no constitutional authority to block media.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley had the police drag at least two reporters out of her Monday afternoon press conference after days of criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for limiting reporters to one question per media availability. https://t.co/4pXo2R8Fvb— Rachel Emmanuel (@Emmanuel_Rach) April 17, 2023
Earlier in the week, mainstream media, silent now as their independent colleagues are denied access to politicians, decried Premier Danielle Smith for limiting reporters to just one question and no follow-up.
Yesterday, the Alberta Press Gallery sent a letter demanding a reversal of Premier Danielle Smith's one question per reporter policy enacted late last week.— Kieran Leavitt (@kieranleavitt) April 18, 2023
There are no more follow up questions for Smith.
This is a serious infringement on freedom of the press in Alberta.#ableg pic.twitter.com/z46kt2w52F
The NDP called the move an attack on democracy and accountability.
Notley bragged about the questions she was taking from her approved and friendly media.
The Independent Press Gallery has called out Notley's ban and it was mocked by Smith's United Conservatives.
BREAKING: The Independent Press Gallery of Canada has condemned NDP Leader Rachel Notley over her treatment of journalists and random blacklisting of outlets. They demand Notley rescind her ban and commit to maintaining press access for member outlets if she wins the election. pic.twitter.com/j04civjFC6— Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) April 19, 2023
WOAH👀 Must Watch 👇@RachelNotley latest press conference goes off the rails fast when she refuses to answer reporters.#abvotes #abpoli pic.twitter.com/lIpv8kmg5b— UCP War Room (@UCPWarRoom) April 17, 2023
State control of the media was rejected nearly a century ago, when the Edmonton Journal won a Pulitzer Prize for the paper's successful battle with the Aberhart government against the forced publication of state-approved op-eds in response to criticism.
The @edmontonjournal won a Pulitzer for fighting Bill Aberhart. Now it's after bigger fish: indy websites & blue collar protesters. #bold https://t.co/Nwu7kqjbuZ— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 6, 2016
Alberta's UCP government accused their NDP counterparts of hypocrisy after they barred several media outlets, including Rebel News, from a presser in downtown Calgary.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 19, 2023
The people and the market will decide, not some petty tyrant in Edmonton.
