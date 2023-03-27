Radical progressives plan to disrupt delegates at OCDSB meeting amid growing ideological tensions

Certain groups claiming to care about marginalized populations are calling for people to withhold food bank donations, proving that they will stop at nothing to suppress ideological opponents.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) will hear from concerned parents again this week about their newly instituted policy that appears to disregard the comfort and safety of school-aged girls.

The policy was a point of contentious discussion that ended with a call to police on concerned father Nick Morabito on March 7. The school policy allows anyone who self-identifies as female to use gendered/female washrooms.

Morabito’s microphone was abruptly cut off by hypochondria-riddled family doctor and board chair Nili Kaplan-Myrth, which trans-identifying woman Julia Malott denounced on social media as democratic oppression.

School board members will once again hear from Morabito on Tuesday, March 28, where he will speak on bathroom inclusion.

Expressing safety concerns around bathroom policies is being coined as “anti-trans” by radical progressives like Horizon Ottawa. They have issued a call to action to “stand up for trans kids” in defiance of the “hateful rhetoric” expected at the board meeting tomorrow night.

One of the first people to issue this call to action was self proclaimed activist and political organizer Sam Hersch, who is on the Board of Directors for Horizon Ottawa.

It is being alleged that he is connected with Open Sesame, an “online source for progressive books and zines,” that called for the withholding of food donations to the local food bank where Malott volunteers.

The unfolding of events has seen two separate petitions calling for the resignation of OCDSB board chair Kaplan-Myrth.

Kaplan-Myrth appears to refer to anyone who disagrees with her as transphobic and bigoted.

