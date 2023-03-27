Radical progressives plan to disrupt delegates at OCDSB meeting amid growing ideological tensions

Google

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) will hear from concerned parents again this week about their newly instituted policy that appears to disregard the comfort and safety of school-aged girls.

The policy was a point of contentious discussion that ended with a call to police on concerned father Nick Morabito on March 7. The school policy allows anyone who self-identifies as female to use gendered/female washrooms.

Full Interview & Video story by Rebel News:



Ottawa dad removed from school board delegation in radical display of democratic oppression https://t.co/SQOCmkfVeq via @RebelNewsOnline — Nick (@nick_morabito) March 18, 2023

Morabito’s microphone was abruptly cut off by hypochondria-riddled family doctor and board chair Nili Kaplan-Myrth, which trans-identifying woman Julia Malott denounced on social media as democratic oppression.

“This isn’t about washrooms anymore. That’s no longer what we are talking about. That should be what we are talking about, but we can’t, because instead we have to talk about whether we can talk at all”



Full video: https://t.co/6tx6JXBL6z @OCDSB @nilikm pic.twitter.com/HGSBNqXGVn — Julia Malott (@AlottaMalotta) March 11, 2023

School board members will once again hear from Morabito on Tuesday, March 28, where he will speak on bathroom inclusion.

Wow, the night I’m speaking (Tuesday, March 28)



Never in my previous delegation was I disrespectful to the trans community.



This is how you are labeled and treated by extremist activists just for attempting to have an open respectful dialogue to share concerns and solutions. https://t.co/56KlVSk6tG — Nick (@nick_morabito) March 24, 2023

Expressing safety concerns around bathroom policies is being coined as “anti-trans” by radical progressives like Horizon Ottawa. They have issued a call to action to “stand up for trans kids” in defiance of the “hateful rhetoric” expected at the board meeting tomorrow night.

Trans kids need your support at upcoming OCDSB meetings!



Anti-trans groups are planning to disrupt meetings with hateful rhetoric. Come out to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community! pic.twitter.com/39dHaO2HDJ — Horizon Ottawa (@HorizonOttawa) March 23, 2023

One of the first people to issue this call to action was self proclaimed activist and political organizer Sam Hersch, who is on the Board of Directors for Horizon Ottawa.

This same person has also openly mocked books about anti-racism if you needed any idea of how white supremacy and transphobia intersect.



We need to show up to board meetings to counter this hate. pic.twitter.com/m02iaUg8lc — Sam Hersh (@SamHersh01) March 20, 2023

It is being alleged that he is connected with Open Sesame, an “online source for progressive books and zines,” that called for the withholding of food donations to the local food bank where Malott volunteers.

lol no...



A guy in Ottawa didn't like that I supported @nick_morabito's right to speak at the OCDSB board meeting. He made a nasty post about me that spurred some locals to search me online to cancel me.



They discovered I volunteer with The Food Bank and did this: pic.twitter.com/62rKB7Q5ms — Julia Malott (@AlottaMalotta) March 22, 2023

The unfolding of events has seen two separate petitions calling for the resignation of OCDSB board chair Kaplan-Myrth.

SMASHING CEILINGS: The community rallies together to show solidarity & kindness against hateful vitriolic pro-censorship tyrant, Nili Kaplan-Myrth by vaulting petition calling for @nilikm to resign to 3,000 signatures. pic.twitter.com/guWOOt4x0Y — Rowan (@canmericanized) March 27, 2023

Kaplan-Myrth appears to refer to anyone who disagrees with her as transphobic and bigoted.