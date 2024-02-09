The RAID documentary premiere events in Edmonton and Calgary are just a few days away!

E-transfer (Canada):

Calling all Rebels in Alberta!

We’re hosting a LIVE SHOWING of our new documentary in Edmonton on Monday and Calgary on Tuesday!

There's only a few days left to get your tickets to our very first screening of RAID: Montreal’s Police War Against Citizen Journalism! 🍿🎬



For tickets, sneak peaks, and more details visit — https://t.co/eyS1qqazwn pic.twitter.com/cjrmr22Wsh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 9, 2024

We’ve got a new Rebel News documentary coming out. I’d love it if you would come to our movie premiere next week.

Can you join me?

SHOWTIMES:

EDMONTON - Church in the Vine

Monday, February 12

Doors open at 6:00pm, movie starts at 6:30pm

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

CALGARY - Canyon Meadows Cinemas

Tuesday, February 13

Doors open at 6:00pm, movie starts at 6:30pm

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

This movie is personal — it’s about the time when police raided an Airbnb where a group of Rebel News journalists (including me) were staying, while we were covering the pandemic lockdown in Montreal.

It turned into a 10-hour standoff and police even jailed our reporter, David Menzies, as a pressure tactic.

It’s really crazy.

Here’s a short trailer of the movie:

I hope you can make it!