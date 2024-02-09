The RAID documentary premiere events in Edmonton and Calgary are just a few days away!
Come see the movie IN PERSON with me, David Menzies, and Sheila Gunn Reid. Get your ticket before they sell out!
Calling all Rebels in Alberta!
We’re hosting a LIVE SHOWING of our new documentary in Edmonton on Monday and Calgary on Tuesday!
There's only a few days left to get your tickets to our very first screening of RAID: Montreal’s Police War Against Citizen Journalism! 🍿🎬— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 9, 2024
For tickets, sneak peaks, and more details visit — https://t.co/eyS1qqazwn pic.twitter.com/cjrmr22Wsh
We’ve got a new Rebel News documentary coming out. I’d love it if you would come to our movie premiere next week.
Can you join me?
SHOWTIMES:
EDMONTON - Church in the Vine
Monday, February 12
Doors open at 6:00pm, movie starts at 6:30pm
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS
CALGARY - Canyon Meadows Cinemas
Tuesday, February 13
Doors open at 6:00pm, movie starts at 6:30pm
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS
This movie is personal — it’s about the time when police raided an Airbnb where a group of Rebel News journalists (including me) were staying, while we were covering the pandemic lockdown in Montreal.
It turned into a 10-hour standoff and police even jailed our reporter, David Menzies, as a pressure tactic.
It’s really crazy.
Here’s a short trailer of the movie:
I hope you can make it!
