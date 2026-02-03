Rampant hatred of Jews is a wake-up call for the West

While in Israel, I caught up with David Lange, a man who has spent a quarter-century on the front lines of the fight against antisemitism. Originally a Perth boy, Lange moved to Israel in 2000 and founded Israellycool, becoming one of the most prominent voices in global advocacy.

Lange has made it his mission not to "cry wolf," but he described the post-October 7 shift as almost counterintuitive. Instead of sustained sympathy, he observed a rapid descent into hostility. "Maybe we got sympathy the day after, maybe for 24 hours, that’s it, and then... Jew hunting season started," he said.

He noted that the "woke right" within the conservative movement is now echoing the antisemitic talking points of the radical left. "Sometimes you can't even tell the difference between the arguments between the woke left and the woke right," Lange remarked. "It's like they're saying the same things, they're just coming from a different angle."

Lange expressed alarm at how rhetoric has escalated into physical threats in Western nations. He pointed to the "perfect storm" of foreign influence and radicalisation that has surfaced at protests, escalating to attacks on individuals, businesses, synagogues and ultimately culminating in incidents like the Bondi Beach terror attack.

"When you look at the protests in Australia, you see the heads of the snake are usually these sorts of people, and they bring along the woke left idiots, the useful idiots along for the ride," he said.

Lange warned that the current targeting of the Jewish community is a harbinger of a much larger threat to the West. He described the Jewish people as "canaries in the coal mine," suggesting that history shows this type of hatred signals a deeper "decay of that civilisation."

"They're coming not just for the Jews, they're coming for the values, the Judeo-Christian values," Lange warned. He noted that the same groups targeting Israel are often the ones pushing to divide Australia by rebranding national holidays like Australia Day as "Invasion Day."

"They're sowing division," he concluded. "It's not just an Israel or a Jewish thing. It's a Western civilisation thing."