RCMP concludes investigation into alleged Chinese police stations, no charges laid

The RCMP laid no charges as part of its two-year investigation into alleged Chinese police stations in Québec, reported Le Journal du Montreal.

The RCMP won't recommend charges against two Chinese centers “at this stage” due to ongoing legal proceedings, according to Cpl. Erique Gasse.

In March 2023, the RCMP began investigating the Chinese Family Service of Greater Montreal (SFCGM) and the South Shore Sino-Québec Centre (CSQRS), suspecting they were secret Chinese police stations used to identify, monitor, intimidate, or silence critics of the Chinese Communist Party.

Xixi Li, a Brossard city councillor, oversees both centres. She filed a $4.9 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP on March 6, 2024, after the centres denied wrongdoing and accused the police force of improperly disclosing its investigation.

A 2022 report by Safeguard Defenders indicates over 50 Chinese police stations globally, with three possible secret locations in the Greater Toronto Area.

Montreal police later received 15 tips regarding two alleged “police stations.”

In June 2023, the RCMP reportedly shut down illegal Chinese operations in Ontario, Quebec, and B.C., uncovering illicit activities at locations offering legitimate services to the Chinese Canadian community.

Between 2010 and 2022, the SFCGM and CSQRS received over $400,000 in federal funding for senior support and youth job programs.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the federal government in 2023 for not publicly disclosing the number of alleged Chinese police stations operating in Canada. “All Canadians deserve to know the answer.”

On January 15, 2025, Carole Cheung, SFCGM president, stated the RCMP's allegations “only stigmatize and reinforce stereotypes and prejudices against a historically marginalized group,” highlighting the investigation's impact on the two centres.

The SFCGM and CSQRS reported a $3.2 million loss, including cuts to government grants following the RCMP query.

The RCMP says it “will continue … to combat foreign interference, … intimidation, harassment, threats, [and] harmful targeting of diaspora communities and individuals in Canada.”

Safeguard Defenders reported that Chinese Communist Party “long-arm policing” and “transnational repression” campaigns, utilizing a “persuasion to return” method, forcibly repatriated 230,000 overseas Chinese between April 2021 and July 2022.