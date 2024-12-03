RCMP won’t confirm future surveillance of Montana gun shows: report

The RCMP says they do not spy on law-abiding firearms owners or businesses in Montana, which does not require individuals to obtain a license to purchase guns.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   December 03, 2024   |   News

After learning of shocking RCMP surveillance on foreign soil, Montana’s attorney general has been at odds with the federal police agency from Canada. He received a request for future surveillance to address cross-border firearms trafficking.

In a conversation on Montana Talks, statewide radio show, Austin Knudsen revealed RCMP plans to surveil upcoming gun shows in Bozeman and Kalispell. He vowed to shut it down last Monday.

Cross-border issues have become the leading topic of conversation after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian exports over its porous borders.

The RCMP told Epoch Times they often participate in cross-border efforts to mitigate firearms smuggling. Most illegal firearms used to commit violent crimes in Canada come from the U.S., according to police data. 

However, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter previously intervened when Canadian law enforcement, alongside U.S. ATF agents, attempted to spy on a gun show in Great Falls without notifying local authorities. 

“Sheriff Slaughter rightly told them to get the heck out of his county,” Knudsen told the radio show. 

RCMP spokesperson, Camille Boily-Lavoie, said the agency works “very closely” with U.S. law enforcement to “assist in detecting and identifying Canadians who may be engaged in illegally smuggling firearms into Canada.”

Boily-Lavoie said they would not spy on law-abiding firearms owners or businesses. Montana, which borders B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan, does not require individuals to obtain a license to purchase guns.

Knudsen made it clear he won't tolerate a repeat of those actions. 

“My hair is absolutely on fire,” he explained. “This week, we had the RCMP reach out to the Montana Department of Justice … because they want to do the same thing.”

Attorney General Knudsen said his office and local law enforcement are united in opposing the operation. “This is inappropriate, probably illegal,” he clarified.

The RCMP would not confirm their attendance at future gun shows in Montana, reported Epoch Times.

Knudsen assured Montanans he would prevent any unauthorized foreign surveillance in the state, adding that Montana doesn’t need “China-style surveillance” in its backyard.

“We are not going to let Justin Trudeau come down here and conduct surveillance on American soil,” he said.



Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-03 19:30:02 -0500 Flag
    Trudeau’s RCMP are going after the wrong people. Gun show attendees don’t smuggle firearms. It’s criminals who do that and they don’t want to be seen buying weapons in bulk. Dudley Do-right would be smarter than the officer who authorized spying.