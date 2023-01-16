REACTIONS: Biden admin extends Covid-19 vaccine mandate for foreign travellers

E-transfer (Canada):

The Biden administration recently extended the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for foreign travellers. So I went to the US-Canada border in Blaine, Washington, where unvaccinated Canadians have not been able to enter into the United States for nearly three years now.

While illegal immigrants are flooding through the US southern border by the thousand each day, law-abiding foreigners across the world are still being discriminated against. Small border towns have been desecrated by the mandates.

Trade has been impacted and Canadians have not been able to visit their loved ones. While we saw millions protest against inhumane lockdowns and mandates across Canada as set forth by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Canadian trucker convoy, most areas of the United States were not under severe protocols. Canada has actually lifted their requirements for foreigners to be vaccinated.

I spoke with residents to hear their thoughts on the Biden administration's extension of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for international travellers.

