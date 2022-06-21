REACTIONS: Trucker Rebellion screening in Sherwood Park, Alberta

Screening in Toronto Buy tickets for a screening of Rebel News' latest documentary in Toronto, Ontario, on Tuesday, June 21. buy tickets

Rebel News reporters Kian Simone and Sydney Fizzard were embedded in the truckers' border blockade in Coutts, Alberta for nearly two weeks.

In this exclusive and hard-hitting documentary, Rebel News displays never before seen footage that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes view of the 9-day freedom protests in Coutts. Learn about the dramatic showdown with RCMP, watch never before seen footage from negotiations with authorities, and help expose the shocking lies from media and politicians.

We spoke with viewers after the show in Sherwood Park, Alberta to get their perspectives on the documentary.

One movie-goer had this to say about the screening, "It was brilliant, it was awesome, I'd see it again in a heartbeat."

Another viewer chimed in after the show saying, "The movie was great, finally we got the right, accurate news, rather than the mainstream legacy media. So Rebel News, thank you for that, thank you for straightening out what happened down there, live tonight, from the people who were there and we saw it in the movie."

One more person in attendance at the event exclaimed, "It was wonderful, honest journalism, it was great, it was so good to see."

