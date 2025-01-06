Rebel Aussies plan DIY Australia Day parade — and the government can't stop them!

SIGN THE PETITION: Save Australia Day 11,195 signatures Goal: 15,000 signatures Australia Day is essential for Australians of all backgrounds! It's our one day of the year, and nobody should touch it. Sign Now Optional email code

After the Victorian government confirmed it would not reinstate the official Australia Day parade on January 26, a grassroots group of Australians decided to take matters into their own hands.

Event organiser Luke Woodson has announced plans for a rebel rally in Melbourne, where patriots will gather to celebrate Australia Day.

Woodson and others have been frustrated with the government’s handling of Australia Day events, particularly after the Labor government cancelled the parade at the height of the COVID pandemic in the name of health precautions.

The same year, "Invasion Day" protests continued despite health concerns, which only further fueled suspicions about the government's motives.

Now, after several years of uncertainty, the government has confirmed the cancellation of the Australia Day Parade. In response, Woodson and his fellow organisers reached out to the City of Melbourne and City of Port Phillip councils, in hopes of securing a permit for an official parade. However, their requests were denied.

"Yeah, we reached out to the councils via phone and email," Woodson explained. "But they knocked us back. So we’ve decided to go ahead with a mass gathering in Port Melbourne and march to celebrate Australia. It's not classified as an event, so we don't need a permit. We're just gathering together legally."

The rally will march towards Catani Gardens in St Kilda to continue the celebrations.

Woodson, who is deeply concerned about the cultural shift in Australia, described the widespread guilt and shame promoted in schools and media as undermining the nation’s pride. "We’re taught to feel ashamed of our culture and achievements, and to sympathise with minority groups who, under Australian law, do not face significant disadvantages. This is the false narrative being pushed by the government and institutions," he said.

Addressing narratives often pushed by bcritics, Woodson challenged, "What rights do Indigenous Australians have that white Australians don't have in 2025? There are none. Australia is one of the most prosperous and free countries in the world, and that hasn’t come from guilt or shame."

Despite the resistance by a woke minority, Woodson stressed the importance of celebrating Australia Day.

"If the government won’t support our national identity, then we, the people, must step up to preserve it," he said. "This is a grassroots movement, and I strongly encourage everyone who can make it to come along and celebrate with us."

The rally aims to be a festive event with music and a large gathering of like-minded Australians. Woodson expressed hope that the celebration would be a sign of unity in an increasingly divided nation.