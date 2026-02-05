'VIVA TRUMP!': Rebel News goes undercover in Communist Cuba

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT), Rebel News premieres our undercover investigative report from inside Communist Cuba.

Just days after the U.S. arrested Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto secretly entered one of the world’s most tightly controlled countries — posing as tourists, hiding our identities, and filming in conditions where a single mistake could have meant detention or worse.

The reality on the ground is far more dire than we expected. This isn’t the picture Cuban authorities want you to see.

The Cubans we met spoke to us at enormous personal risk — simply for telling the truth. Their faces had to be blurred for safety, but their words reveal the reality the government desperately tries to hide.

Electricity blackouts, food shortages, fear, and silence have defined life under the dictatorship for decades — we're exposing it all.

State-controlled media would never allow these voices to be heard.

This investigation was covert, dangerous, and required extraordinary precautions — for us and for the Cubans who trusted us with their stories.