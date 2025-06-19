Rebel News journalists Lincoln Jay and Efrain Monsanto have departed from Toronto Pearson International Airport en route to Dublin, Ireland, on an urgent reporting mission. Their destination: Northern Ireland, where violent riots and clashes with police have erupted following allegations of sexual assault involving Roma migrants in the town of Ballymena.

The protests, which have spread beyond Ballymena into other areas of Northern Ireland, have been denounced by local authorities as “racist thuggery.” Police officials claim the unrest was driven by racial hostility against ethnic minorities and law enforcement. However, residents on the ground tell a different story — one of growing frustration over mass immigration, both legal and illegal, and a mainstream media and political class unwilling to address their concerns.

“The reason we're making this journey is to bring the other side of the story that the mainstream media won't,” said Lincoln Jay in a video message recorded from the airport. Rebel News plans to spend two days reporting from Northern Ireland before returning to Dublin to cover large-scale anti-immigration demonstrations scheduled for Sunday.

This isn't Rebel News’s first time reporting from the region. “We've been here before. We know the terrain. We know the people. And we’re committed to giving Canadians an honest look at what’s happening,” said Efrain Monsanto.

Viewers can follow their coverage at MigrantReports.com, where they will post interviews, updates, and exclusive footage.

As the political and cultural temperature rises in the UK and Ireland over immigration policy, Rebel News is determined to deliver the on-the-ground coverage that legacy media refuses to provide.